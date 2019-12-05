HomeTown Bank donates bicycles

HomeTown Bank recently donated 20 bikes to The Salvation Army for its special Christmas "Angel Tree" event. Shown with a sample of them are: Stephany Cantu, senior vice president, Anthony Mack, Vanessa Hernandez, Maria Barrera, Valerie Horton, Brittney Salinas, Liz Birch, assistant vice president, and Jackie Harris.

