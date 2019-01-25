Jim Duron hits volunteer milestone

Jim Duron – Galveston Bay Area Chapter – Texas Master Naturalist
Achieves 20,000 Volunteer Service Hours - Milestone
Jim Duron was recently recognized by the Texas Master Naturalist (TMN) organization for completing 20,000 hours of volunteer service (equals over ten years of full-time employment). Jim is a member of the Galveston Bay Area Chapter – TMN, which provides educational, outreach and conservation services designed to improve the management of the area’s natural resources. Jim’s focus, work and dedication to our coastal prairie system has made a difference.
