FHS color guard wins regional meet

On March 16-17, the Friendswood High School Color Guard competed at the Winter Guard International Southwest Power Regional, its biggest competition of the season, against 46 units. The color guard team won first place and became the WGI Southwest Power Regional champions. Pictured with the team is Angie Puebla, assistant director, top row, left, and Stephanie Chavez, director, top row, right.

