Port of Galveston gives back during food drive

The Port of Galveston/Galveston Wharves participated in the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive on Dec. 4 at Ball High School. Pictured from left is Lt. Carl Nunn, Chris Martin, Rodger Rees, executive director/CEO Port of Galveston, Jessica Maris, Cristina Galego, Officer Jerry Gonzalez, and Dave Anderson.