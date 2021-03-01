Clear Creek ISD JROTC programs awarded top honor

The JROTC programs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls, and Clear Lake high schools have been named as Honor Units with Distinction by the Department of the Army. This is the highest rating a unit can receive. Out of more than 1,750 Army JROTC programs nationwide, fewer than 10 percent earn this award. Pictured is JROTC cadet Leidy Guox.

