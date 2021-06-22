2021 Class of Leadership Galveston

Pictured are members of the class of 2021 of Leadership Galveston, sponsored by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. A graduation ceremony was held June 17 where Keith Zahar, owner of The Big Store in Crystal Beach, gave an inspiring message to the graduates. Afterward, the class was treated to a celebration at Texas Tail Distillery sponsored by AMOCO Federal Credit Union.

