Local students recognized by DAR

The George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Galveston-area high school seniors who were chosen by their high school faculty and counselors to receive the DAR Good Citizen Award. Pictured left to right are: Regent Cheryl Tucker; Aubrey Dyson, of Texas City High School; David Paul Hilton, of Dickinson High School; Andie Grace Martinez, of Santa Fe High School; Kyrie Bonhomme Midori, of La Marque High School; Britany Shaw, of Ball High School; Shun'Tara Nycole Turner, of AIM College and Career Preparatory School; and Julia Hatcher, DAR Good Citizen Committee Chair. Not pictured: Shelby Kadlecek, of Hitchcock High School; and Kaysten Veretto, of O'Connell College Preparatory School.