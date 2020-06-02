Texas City Boy Scouts Troop No. 246 happenings

Pictured are members of the Texas City Boy Scouts Troop No. 246 Eagle Patrol, who have earned their Eagle Scout Rank. Pictured from left is Griffin Featherly, Cortez Sanchez, Evan Landrum, Joseph Reed, Dylan Johnson, Trevor Hooks, and Brayden Torres. All are 2020 graduates of Texas City High School, except Sanchez, who graduated from Portsmouth Abbey in Rhode Island.

