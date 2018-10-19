Rotary Club presents donation to foundation

Pictured are representatives of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island presenting a check to The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation to Tennis Express for its ever-growing USTA Adaptive Tennis Programs. Pictured from left to right are Leon Kaplan, Craig Sullivan, Josephine Sullivan, executive director of TCGSF, Jason Hardcastle, club president, Sam Malchar, president-elect, Selah Tacconi, vice president, and Puch Pucciarello, sergeant-at-arms.
