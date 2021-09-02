St. Hope Foundation receives donation

Mark Strate and Julia Amaral donated property at 3750 Medical Parkway in Dickinson to the St. Hope Foundation on Aug. 31. The property totals 14,359 square feet of medical space. Pictured with the donors are members of the board, from left, Mary Redmond; Monica Iles; Strate; Denyse Thierry; Amaral; Dinora Arriage; Herbert Flowers; Mary May; Rodney Goodie, CEO of foundation; and Dr. James Sims III, chief medical officer.