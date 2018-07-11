Bailey Glenn receives Butt scholarship 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Bailey Glenn, of Galveston, earned a prestigious Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers. She’ll be a senior this fall at The University of Texas at Austin. Glenn is studying early childhood through sixth-grade education. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan charged in Texas City armed robberySanta Fe board member skeptical of metal detectorsCostco plans fall opening, diners surprised by buffet's closureSanta Fe girl to compete in world's richest youth rodeoIsle considers banning overnight tents on beachesVote: Galveston County girls athlete of the year finalistsAttorney blames Judge Cox for man's suicideDrag-racing driver hits three police motorcyclesPolice investigate park shooting that left two injuredTwo I-45 northbound main lanes will close tomorrow CollectionsPhotos: Astros 2, White Sox 1Photos: League City Fireworks ExtravaganzaPhotos: Rain does not stop celebrations in GalvestonPhotos: Houston Dynamo 2, Los Angeles FC 2Photos: Athletics 8, Astros 3Photos: Astros 11, Royals 3Galveston County celebrates JuneteenthPhotos: Galveston County residents march against separation of familiesPhotos: Astros 7, Blue Jays 6Photos: Texans enjoy a cloudy day at the beach CommentedLocals decry family separation policy, call for action (130)Children always removed from law-breaking parents (70)US must send all illegals back immediately (70)Will Trump waste another chance to build the wall? (68)Is this the country we want? (64)Newspaper, wire service are biased against Trump (59)It's beginning to look like the 1930s (58)Let's hope historic Trump-Kim meeting leads to peace (48)Some members of Congress are obstructing Trump (46)Group rallies in Santa Fe to call for arming educators (45)
