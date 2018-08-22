Jacob Andrew Hoff earns Eagle Scout Award

Jacob Andrew Hoff, son of Daryl and Stacy Hoff of Santa Fe, received his Eagle Scout Award and two Eagle Palms in a Court of Honor ceremony on June 9 at The Breath of Life Community Church in Alvin. Hoff, who has been active in scouting for 11 years is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 603.
