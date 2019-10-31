Felicia Ward receives customer service award 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Felicia Ward is pictured receiving her Excellent Customer Service Award from Mayor Bobby Hocking on Aug. 12. Ward works for the city of La Marque's development services department. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCause of 3-year-old's death still undeterminedMan dies while in sheriff's office custodyWidowed mother begins an affair with her married brother-in-lawGalveston Island Humane Society pets of the weekOut and About: Rotary clubs, fellowship, holiday market and luncheonSecond historic Galveston house burns during renovationMan talked of 'Romeo and Juliet' death before crash, police sayJamaica Beach officer seriously injured in roadblock crashMan arrested for indecency with a child'First responder' 3-year-old saves grandmother's life CollectionsPhotos: World Series Game 3Photos: World Series Game 4Photos: World Series Game 6Photos: World Series Game 5Photos: World Series Game 7Photos: The Daily News' Press RunPhotos: NFL Week 9 - Texans vs RaidersPhotos: World Series Game 2Photos: World Series Game 1Photos: World Series Travel Day CommentedTrump is over his head and playing the wrong game (145)I'm up for the fight to protect US from Democrats (111)Trump's Ukraine call an attempt to drain the swamp (89)I want to see more items in support of Trump in paper (74)Let's hope history repeats itself in this instance (70)Impeachment might be a Democrat suicide mission (49)My plan to reduce mass violence (47)The definition of true socialism (36)Please dump Randy Weber in 2020 (36)Weber is great and deserves to be re-elected (30)
