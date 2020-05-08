Local student selected for youth council

Gillian Smith, a junior at Friendswood High School, has been selected to serve on the Texas Youth Preparedness Council for the 2020-21 school year. The council brings together youth leaders from across the state who are interested in emergency preparedness and making their communities more resilient in the face of potential disasters. The council provides an opportunity for students to enhance their knowledge of emergency preparedness and develop leadership skills that will help them in addressing and supporting the needs of their communities in regard to emergency preparedness.

