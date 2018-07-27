BC-TV SportsWatch,1166
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 28
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Budapest, Hungary
9 a.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, practice, at Long Pond, Pa.
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, practice, at Long Pond, Pa.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, at Long Pond, Pa.
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, qualifying, at Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton, Iowa
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. Talladega Knights, at Atlanta
1 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, Boeheim's Army vs. Armored Athlete, at Atlanta
3 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, Team Challenge ALS vs. Sons Of Westwood (UCLA alumni), at Atlanta
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, Gael Force (Saint Mary's, Cal. alumni) vs. Eberlein Drive, at Atlanta
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., WBC/IBF lightweight unification, at Los Angeles
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Hamilton
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France
5 p.m.
NBC — Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif. (same-day tape)
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
Noon
NBC — British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at East Lothian, Scotland (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, at Hamburg, Germany (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Jim Dandy Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB
1 p.m.
MLB — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
7 p.m.
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels ( joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
FOX — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Calgary, Alberta
8 p.m.
FOX — UFC Fight Night, Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier, at Calgary, Alberta
MOTOR SPORTS
11 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Washougal National, at Washougal, Wash. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, at Singapore
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Benfica vs Juventus, at Harrison, N.J.
1:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Internazionale, at Nice, France
5 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Liverpool, at Ann Arbor, Mich.
7 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, at Miami
9 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, Houston at Portland
11 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at Pasadena, Calif.
SWIMMING
3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, second semifinal, at Atlanta
WNBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game, at Minneapolis
