Thursday, Oct. 11
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at TCU
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Texas St.
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — High school, Archer (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), at Loganville, Ga.
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, first round, at Incheon, South Korea (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, CIMB Classic, second round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, British Masters, second round, at Surrey, England
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX & NFL — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants
NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBA — Preseason, Utah at Sacramento
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Russia vs. Sweden, at Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Colombia, at Tampa, Fla.
FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Cubs vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas
10 p.m.
FS1 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Costa Rica vs. Canada, at Edinburg, Texas
