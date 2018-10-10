BC-TV SportsWatch,0216

Thursday, Oct. 11

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at TCU

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Texas St.

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — High school, Archer (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), at Loganville, Ga.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, first round, at Incheon, South Korea (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, CIMB Classic, second round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, British Masters, second round, at Surrey, England

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX & NFL — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

NBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBA — Preseason, Utah at Sacramento

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Russia vs. Sweden, at Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Colombia, at Tampa, Fla.

FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Cubs vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Costa Rica vs. Canada, at Edinburg, Texas

