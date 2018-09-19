BC-TV SportsWatch,0135
Thursday, Sept. 20
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at Temple
EQUESTRIAN
6 p.m.
NBCSN — FEI World Equestrian Games, Vaulting Pas de Deux Freestyle, at Mill Spring, N.C.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, first round, at Vilamoura, Portugal
10 a.m.
GOLF — Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, first round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Tour Championship, first round, at Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLB — Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFL — N.Y. Jets at Cleveland
