BC-TV SportsWatch,0135

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Temple

EQUESTRIAN

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FEI World Equestrian Games, Vaulting Pas de Deux Freestyle, at Mill Spring, N.C.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, first round, at Vilamoura, Portugal

10 a.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, first round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Tour Championship, first round, at Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLB — Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFL — N.Y. Jets at Cleveland

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription