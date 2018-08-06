BC-Pro Rodeo Leaders,1531

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press

Through Aug. 5

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $156,086

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $139,318

3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $99,138

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $96,965

5. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $90,701

6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $83,445

7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $62,487

8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $60,037

9. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $59,354

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $49,062

11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $48,796

12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $48,220

13. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $40,614

14. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,238

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $37,301

16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $36,386

17. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921

18. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $33,160

19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303

20. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. $31,581

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $142,547

2. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $137,326

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $95,450

4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $91,627

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $88,608

6. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $81,321

7. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $77,927

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $74,987

9. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $74,543

10. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $73,617

11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $69,440

12. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $68,255

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $65,319

14. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $61,346

15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $60,623

16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $51,799

17. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas $46,769

18. Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan $45,334

19. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. $44,797

20. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $44,332

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $93,486

2. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $78,116

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $72,944

4. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $67,876

5. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $67,429

6. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $66,978

7. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $62,478

8. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $57,807

9. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $57,375

10. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $55,196

11. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $54,216

12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $53,979

13. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas $53,943

14. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,984

15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $51,936

16. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $50,630

17. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $47,443

18. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. $46,139

19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $45,042

20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $44,951

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $88,300

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $87,199

3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $84,642

4. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $77,591

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $72,388

6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $72,120

7. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $66,346

8. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $61,151

9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $60,316

10. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $54,875

11. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $50,735

12. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $49,842

13. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $47,290

14. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $45,638

15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $45,341

16. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $45,283

17. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

18. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. $44,223

19. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $40,678

20. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $39,817

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $88,300

2. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $87,199

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $84,642

4. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $77,119

5. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $74,834

6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $68,699

7. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $66,346

8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $59,123

9. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $58,166

10. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $57,293

11. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $55,806

12. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $52,899

13. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $52,585

14. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $47,280

15. Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. $46,236

16. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $45,638

17. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $45,134

18. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $44,332

20. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $40,698

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $117,726

2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $112,321

3. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $100,120

4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $93,945

5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $91,905

6. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $90,884

7. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $88,215

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $83,916

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $80,869

10. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $75,709

11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $67,324

12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $64,091

13. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $61,395

14. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $57,335

15. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $53,212

16. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $51,334

17. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $51,040

18. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $50,276

19. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $46,698

20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas $44,102

Tie-down Roping

1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $95,252

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $89,749

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $83,839

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $80,459

5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $76,148

6. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 75,102

7. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 73,241

9. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 69,418

10. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 67,704

11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 65,168

12. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 62,336

13. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 61,470

14. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 59,126

15. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 57,062

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043

17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,943

18. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 50,578

19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,142

20. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 45,745

Steer Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $74,405

2. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $55,148

3. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $54,869

4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $40,785

5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $40,061

6. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $38,592

7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $37,777

8. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $35,730

9. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $35,595

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $33,532

11. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $33,520

12. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $31,760

13. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $29,667

14. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $29,126

15. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $29,006

16. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $26,459

17. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $25,299

18. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $22,017

19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $16,988

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $215,250

2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $139,970

3. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $91,034

4. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $84,550

5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,739

6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $79,627

7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $77,620

8. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $75,247

9. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $74,649

10. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $74,619

11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $74,285

12. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $74,161

13. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $70,493

14. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $70,000

15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $69,204

16. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $61,373

17. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $60,525

18. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas $60,396

19. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $57,640

20. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $55,324

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $141,551

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $109,633

4. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $102,975

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $93,840

6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $93,658

7. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $87,916

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $86,481

9. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $85,355

10. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $77,553

11. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $74,927

12. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $71,980

13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $69,043

14. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $66,878

15. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $65,430

16. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $64,435

17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $63,636

18. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $59,357

19. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $55,166

20. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $54,438

