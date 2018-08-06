BC-Pro Rodeo Leaders,1531
Pro Rodeo Leaders
By The Associated Press
Through Aug. 5
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $156,086
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $139,318
3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $99,138
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $96,965
5. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $90,701
6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $83,445
7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $62,487
8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $60,037
9. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $59,354
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $49,062
11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $48,796
12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $48,220
13. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $40,614
14. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,238
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $37,301
16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $36,386
17. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921
18. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $33,160
19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303
20. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. $31,581
Bareback Riding
1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $142,547
2. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $137,326
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $95,450
4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $91,627
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $88,608
6. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $81,321
7. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $77,927
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $74,987
9. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $74,543
10. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $73,617
11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $69,440
12. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $68,255
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $65,319
14. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $61,346
15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $60,623
16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $51,799
17. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas $46,769
18. Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan $45,334
19. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. $44,797
20. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $44,332
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $93,486
2. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $78,116
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $72,944
4. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $67,876
5. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $67,429
6. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $66,978
7. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $62,478
8. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $57,807
9. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $57,375
10. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $55,196
11. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $54,216
12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $53,979
13. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas $53,943
14. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,984
15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $51,936
16. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $50,630
17. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $47,443
18. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. $46,139
19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $45,042
20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $44,951
Team Roping (header)
1. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $88,300
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $87,199
3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $84,642
4. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $77,591
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $72,388
6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $72,120
7. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $66,346
8. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $61,151
9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $60,316
10. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $54,875
11. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $50,735
12. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $49,842
13. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $47,290
14. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $45,638
15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $45,341
16. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $45,283
17. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996
18. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. $44,223
19. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $40,678
20. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $39,817
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $88,300
2. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $87,199
3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $84,642
4. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $77,119
5. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $74,834
6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $68,699
7. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $66,346
8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $59,123
9. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $58,166
10. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $57,293
11. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $55,806
12. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $52,899
13. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $52,585
14. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $47,280
15. Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. $46,236
16. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $45,638
17. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $45,134
18. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996
19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $44,332
20. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $40,698
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $117,726
2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $112,321
3. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $100,120
4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $93,945
5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $91,905
6. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $90,884
7. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $88,215
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $83,916
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $80,869
10. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $75,709
11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $67,324
12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $64,091
13. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $61,395
14. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $57,335
15. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $53,212
16. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $51,334
17. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $51,040
18. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $50,276
19. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $46,698
20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas $44,102
Tie-down Roping
1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $95,252
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $89,749
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $83,839
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $80,459
5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $76,148
6. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 75,102
7. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261
8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 73,241
9. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 69,418
10. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 67,704
11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 65,168
12. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 62,336
13. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 61,470
14. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 59,126
15. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 57,062
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043
17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,943
18. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 50,578
19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,142
20. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 45,745
Steer Roping
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $74,405
2. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $55,148
3. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $54,869
4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $40,785
5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $40,061
6. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $38,592
7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $37,777
8. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $35,730
9. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $35,595
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $33,532
11. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $33,520
12. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $31,760
13. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $29,667
14. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $29,126
15. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $29,006
16. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $26,459
17. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $25,299
18. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $22,017
19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $16,988
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $215,250
2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $139,970
3. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $91,034
4. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $84,550
5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,739
6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $79,627
7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $77,620
8. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $75,247
9. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $74,649
10. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $74,619
11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $74,285
12. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $74,161
13. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $70,493
14. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $70,000
15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $69,204
16. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $61,373
17. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $60,525
18. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas $60,396
19. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $57,640
20. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $55,324
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843
2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $141,551
3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $109,633
4. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $102,975
5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $93,840
6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $93,658
7. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $87,916
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $86,481
9. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $85,355
10. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $77,553
11. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $74,927
12. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $71,980
13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $69,043
14. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $66,878
15. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $65,430
16. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $64,435
17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $63,636
18. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $59,357
19. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $55,166
20. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $54,438
