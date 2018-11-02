BC-TV SportsWatch
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 3
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, practice (joined in progress), at Fort Worth, Texas
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, at Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Louisville at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Air Force at Army
ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio St.
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
FSN — Regional coverage, Iowa St. at Kansas
SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at NC State
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBS — Georgia at Kentucky
CBSSN — Tulane at USF
ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue
ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati
FOX — West Virginia at Texas
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Penn St. at Michigan
4 p.m.
SEC — Missouri at Florida
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at Tulsa
ESPN2 — Duke at Miami
ESPNU — Houston at SMU
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at Northwestern
7:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
SEC — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
ABC- Oklahoma at Texas Tech
CBS — Alabama at LSU
10 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at Boise St.
ESPNU — San Diego St. at New Mexico
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV
10:45 p.m.
ESPN — California at Washington St.
1:15 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC A&T (same-day tape)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Antalya, Turkey
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Shiga, Japan
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG World Championships, Apparatus finals, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf and Sprint), at Louisville, Ky.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Mile, Distaff, Turf and Classic), at Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
FS1 — UFC 230, prelims, at New York
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA — Boston at Indiana
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Leicester City
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. RB Leipzig
NBC — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Liverpool
3:30 p.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Veracruz ---
Sunday, Nov. 4
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.
FS1 — Women, Big East Championship, Butler at Georgetown
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Women, Big 12 Championship, Baylor OR Texas Tech vs. West Virginia OR Texas, at Kansas City, Mo.
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
NBC — ISU Grand Prix, at Helsinki, Finland (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.
NBC — FIG World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — 2018 Gold Glove Awards Show
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore
FOX — Regional coverage, Chicago at Buffalo, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Detroit at Minnesota OR Atlanta at Washington
4 p.m.
CBS — Regional coverage, Houston at Denver OR L.A. Chargers at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Rams at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at New England
RUNNING
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York
3 p.m.
ABC — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A, Lazio vs. Spal
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Southampton
Noon
FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Werder Bremen
3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinal, Leg 1, N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Leg 1, Seattle at Portland
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinal, Leg 1, Atlanta United at N.Y. City FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Leg 1, Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake
