BC-TV SportsWatch

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Nov. 3

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, practice (joined in progress), at Fort Worth, Texas

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, at Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Louisville at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Air Force at Army

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

FOX — Nebraska at Ohio St.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

FSN — Regional coverage, Iowa St. at Kansas

SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at NC State

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CBS — Georgia at Kentucky

CBSSN — Tulane at USF

ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue

ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati

FOX — West Virginia at Texas

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — Penn St. at Michigan

4 p.m.

SEC — Missouri at Florida

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Tulsa

ESPN2 — Duke at Miami

ESPNU — Houston at SMU

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Northwestern

7:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

SEC — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ABC- Oklahoma at Texas Tech

CBS — Alabama at LSU

10 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at Boise St.

ESPNU — San Diego St. at New Mexico

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV

10:45 p.m.

ESPN — California at Washington St.

1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC A&T (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Antalya, Turkey

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Shiga, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG World Championships, Apparatus finals, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf and Sprint), at Louisville, Ky.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Mile, Distaff, Turf and Classic), at Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC 230, prelims, at New York

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBA — Boston at Indiana

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Leicester City

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. RB Leipzig

NBC — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Liverpool

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Veracruz ---

Sunday, Nov. 4

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.

FS1 — Women, Big East Championship, Butler at Georgetown

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Women, Big 12 Championship, Baylor OR Texas Tech vs. West Virginia OR Texas, at Kansas City, Mo.

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU Grand Prix, at Helsinki, Finland (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.

NBC — FIG World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2018 Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore

FOX — Regional coverage, Chicago at Buffalo, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Detroit at Minnesota OR Atlanta at Washington

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Houston at Denver OR L.A. Chargers at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — L.A. Rams at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at New England

RUNNING

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A, Lazio vs. Spal

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Southampton

Noon

FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Werder Bremen

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinal, Leg 1, N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Leg 1, Seattle at Portland

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinal, Leg 1, Atlanta United at N.Y. City FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Leg 1, Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription