BC-TV SportsWatch,0357
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Sept. 28
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia
Noon
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROVAL 400, practice, at Concord, N.C.
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, practice, at Concord, N.C.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, final practice, at Concord, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, lightweights; Thomas Mattice vs. Zhora Hamazaryan, lightweights; Cem Kilic vs. Deandre Ware, middleweights, at Temecula, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
9 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Stanford
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 1 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
5 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, PURE Insurance Championship, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
3 a.m. (Saturday)
NBC — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBA — Preseason, Boston vs. Charlotte, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich
