BC-TV SportsWatch,0357

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 28

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia

Noon

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROVAL 400, practice, at Concord, N.C.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, practice, at Concord, N.C.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, final practice, at Concord, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, qualifying, at Concord, N.C.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, lightweights; Thomas Mattice vs. Zhora Hamazaryan, lightweights; Cem Kilic vs. Deandre Ware, middleweights, at Temecula, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

9 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Stanford

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 1 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

5 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, PURE Insurance Championship, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBC — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBA — Preseason, Boston vs. Charlotte, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription