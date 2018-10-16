BC-TV SportsWatch,0168
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Oct. 17
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round, at French Lick, Ind.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, at Jeju Island, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — NL Championship Series, Game 5, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
8:30 p.m.
TBS — AL Championship Series, Game 4, Boston at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Houston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — N.Y. Rangers at Washington
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at Calgary
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, third-place game, Panama vs. Jamaica, at Frisco, Texas
8 p.m.
FS1 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, final, Canada vs. United States, at Frisco, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.