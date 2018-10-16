BC-TV SportsWatch,0168

Sports on TV

Wednesday, Oct. 17

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round, at French Lick, Ind.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, at Jeju Island, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

FS1 — NL Championship Series, Game 5, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

8:30 p.m.

TBS — AL Championship Series, Game 4, Boston at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Houston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Calgary

SOCCER

5 p.m.

FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, third-place game, Panama vs. Jamaica, at Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.

FS1 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, final, Canada vs. United States, at Frisco, Texas

