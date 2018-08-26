BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Monday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Washington;-110;at;PHILADELPHIA;+100
at CHICAGO;-143;New;York;+133
at SAN FRANCISCO;OFF;Arizona;OFF

American League

at NEW YORK;-200;Chicago;+180
Toronto;-138;at;BALTIMORE;+128
at HOUSTON;-170;Oakland;+158

Interleague

at LA ANGELS;OFF;Colorado;OFF

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
UCF;19;23;(73);at;UCONN
at PURDUE;4½;2½;(48½);Northwestern
at MINNESOTA;14½;17½;(OFF);New;Mexico;St
Wake Forest;10½;7;(55½);at;TULANE

Friday

at MICHIGAN ST;27;22½;(49½);Utah;St
Syracuse;3½;6;(64½);at;W.;MICHIGAN
at WISCONSIN;33;34½;(51);W;Kentucky
Colorado;6;7;(OFF);Colorado;St
at STANFORD;14½;14½;(49);San;Diego;St
at DUKE;10½;13½;(46½);Army

Saturday

at OKLAHOMA;24;20½;(68);FAU
Houston;21;24;(54½);at;RICE
at OHIO STATE;38;37;(63½);Oregon;St
at PENN ST;28½;23;(54½);Appalachian;St
at NEBRASKA;17;23½;(53);Akron
at BOSTON COLLEGE;20;18;(63);UMass
at ILLINOIS;14½;16;(56);Kent;St
at RUTGERS;13½;16;(47);Texas;State
Indiana;12;10½;(57);at;FIU
at IOWA;13;10;(48½);N;Illinois
Texas;10½;11½;(OFF);Maryland
Boise St;10½;10½;(50);at;TROY
Louisiana Tech;10;10;(51);at;SOUTH;ALABAMA
at MIAMI (OHIO);+2½;2½;(51½);Marshall
at NORTH TEXAS;1½;4;(71);SMU
at VANDERBILT;7½;4½;(55½);MIDDLE;TENNESSEE
at ARIZONA;13;11½;(60½);BYU
at ARIZONA ST;14½;18½;(54);UTSA
at SOUTHERN CAL;31½;25;(62½);UNLV
at UCLA;14;16½;(61½);Cincinnati
Auburn;3;2½;(48½);Washington
at KENTUCKY;20;17;(49½);Cent.;Michigan
Texas Tech;+1½;2;(68);Mississippi
at SOUTH CAROLINA;35;29½;(57);Coastal;Carolina
West Virginia;7;10;(61½);Tennessee
at CALIFORNIA;6;7½;(61);North;Carolina
Washington St;4;OFF;(OFF);at;WYOMING
at OREGON;28½;31½;73½;Bowling;Green
Old Dominion;5½;6;(OFF);at;LIBERTY
Michigan;+2;1;(48);at;NOTRE;DAME
Alabama;28½;25;(59½);Louisville
Navy;15;16;(OFF);at;HAWAII

Sunday

Miami;3;3;(48½);LSU

Monday 9/3

at FLORIDA ST;6½;7;(57);Virginia;Tech

