BC-Sports-Odds

Major League Baseball

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Washington;-110;at;PITTSBURGH;+100
at NEW YORK;OFF;Philadelphia;OFF
Milwaukee;-140;at;MIAMI;+130
at COLORADO;-116;Arizona;+106
Los Angeles;-163;at;SAN;DIEGO;+153
at SAN FRANCISCO;-105;Chicago;-105

American League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
New York;-210;at;BALTIMORE;+190
at BOSTON;OFF;Texas;OFF
at TAMPA BAY;-162;Detroit;+152
at MINNESOTA;-180;Kansas;City;+165
at HOUSTON;-203;Oakland;+183
at LOS ANGELES;-145;Seattle;+135

Interleague

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at CLEVELAND;-236;Cincinnati;+216
at ATLANTA;-128;Toronto;+118
St. Louis;-165;at;CHICAGO;WS;+155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

