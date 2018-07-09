BC-Sports-Odds
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|Washington;-110;at;PITTSBURGH;+100
|at NEW YORK;OFF;Philadelphia;OFF
|Milwaukee;-140;at;MIAMI;+130
|at COLORADO;-116;Arizona;+106
|Los Angeles;-163;at;SAN;DIEGO;+153
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-105;Chicago;-105
American League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|New York;-210;at;BALTIMORE;+190
|at BOSTON;OFF;Texas;OFF
|at TAMPA BAY;-162;Detroit;+152
|at MINNESOTA;-180;Kansas;City;+165
|at HOUSTON;-203;Oakland;+183
|at LOS ANGELES;-145;Seattle;+135
Interleague
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at CLEVELAND;-236;Cincinnati;+216
|at ATLANTA;-128;Toronto;+118
|St. Louis;-165;at;CHICAGO;WS;+155
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
