BC-TV SportsWatch,0406

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 5

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, practice, at Dover, Del.

Noon

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Bay Harbor 200, practice, at Dover, Del.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, at Dover, Del. (same-day tape)

10:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, at Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale

7 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Marshall

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at BYU

DRAG RACING

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, qualifying, at Ennis, Texas (same-day tape)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round, at Napa, Calif.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, UL International Crown, third round, at Incheon, South Korea

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, at Singapore (same-day tape)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

TBS — AL Division Series, Game 1, Cleveland at Houston

4 p.m.

FS1 — NL Division Series, Game 2, Colorado at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

TBS — AL Division Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NL Division Series, Game 2, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, playoffs, at New Orleans

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

NBA — Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Dallas, at Shanghai

8 p.m.

NBA — Preseason, Atlanta at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason, Sacramento vs. Golden State, at Seattle

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Brighton & Cove Albion vs. West Ham

6 p.m.

FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Costa Rica vs. Cuba, at Edinburg, Texas

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Canada vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas

