BC-TV SportsWatch,0406
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Oct. 5
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, practice, at Dover, Del.
Noon
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Bay Harbor 200, practice, at Dover, Del.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, at Dover, Del. (same-day tape)
10:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, at Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale
7 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Marshall
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah at BYU
DRAG RACING
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, qualifying, at Ennis, Texas (same-day tape)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round, at Napa, Calif.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, UL International Crown, third round, at Incheon, South Korea
3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, at Singapore (same-day tape)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
TBS — AL Division Series, Game 1, Cleveland at Houston
4 p.m.
FS1 — NL Division Series, Game 2, Colorado at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.
TBS — AL Division Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NL Division Series, Game 2, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, playoffs, at New Orleans
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 a.m.
NBA — Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Dallas, at Shanghai
8 p.m.
NBA — Preseason, Atlanta at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason, Sacramento vs. Golden State, at Seattle
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Brighton & Cove Albion vs. West Ham
6 p.m.
FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Costa Rica vs. Cuba, at Edinburg, Texas
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Canada vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas
