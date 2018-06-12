BC-TV SportsWatch,0109
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 13
MLB
Noon
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
3 p.m.
MLB — Boston at Baltimore (joined in progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLB — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)
WNBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Connecticut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.