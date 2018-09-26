BC-TV SportsWatch,0183

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 27

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — SC State at NC A&T

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Miami

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, opening ceremony, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

4 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, championship match, at Charlotte, N.C.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 1, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia at Colorado (joined in progress)

8 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs OR Cleveland at Kansas City

11 p.m.

MLB — Texas at Seattle (joined in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX & NFL — Minnesota at L.A. Rams

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription