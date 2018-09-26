BC-TV SportsWatch,0183
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Sept. 27
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — SC State at NC A&T
8 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Miami
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, opening ceremony, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
4 p.m.
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, championship match, at Charlotte, N.C.
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 1, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
MLB — Philadelphia at Colorado (joined in progress)
8 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs OR Cleveland at Kansas City
11 p.m.
MLB — Texas at Seattle (joined in progress)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.