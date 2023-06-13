Congress Foreign Intelligence

From left, Chris Fonzone, General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, George Barnes, Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), David Cohen, Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Paul Abbate, Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Matt Olsen, Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, testify during a Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing to examine Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities, Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON

The United States has used electronic surveillance programs to catch fentanyl smugglers and the hackers who temporarily shut down a major U.S. fuel pipeline, the White House said Tuesday as part of its push to have those programs renewed by Congress.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription