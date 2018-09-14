OLYMPICS
WADA panel recommends reinstatement of Russian agency
A key review committee changed directions suddenly this week, and is recommending Russia’s anti-doping agency be reinstated after a nearly three-year suspension resulting from the country’s scheme to circumvent rules and win Olympic medals.
The World Anti-Doping Agency released a statement Friday saying its compliance review committee was satisfied with Russian promises to fulfill two key criteria for RUSADA’s reinstatement: That authorities provide access to data that could help corroborate positive tests uncovered during the investigation into the doping scandal, and that Russian sports entities publically accept that there was a widespread, government-directed effort to manipulate drug tests in order to win medals.
The compliance committee’s recommendation came a day after the BBC published a WADA document that was to be distributed at next week’s executive-committee meeting, saying neither of the criteria had been satisfied and that it would not recommend reinstatement.
That document is marked as an agenda item for next Friday’s meeting of the WADA executive committee, at which RUSADA’s future will be discussed.
Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov told the Russian state news agency Tass that he was sure “sooner or later, the WADA compliance committee would recognize the huge amount of work which has been done in Russia to fight doping.”
FOOTBALL
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DE Christian Covington (thigh, knee), LB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot).
boxing
A glance at the Golovkin-Alvarez fight
LAS VEGAS
A glance at tonight’s middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez:
At stake: Golovkin is risking his middleweight titles against Alvarez, who is a former 160-pound champion.
Once more: The fight is a rematch of their bout last September, which ended in a controversial draw.
Where: The two fight at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, where they met the first time.
When: The undercard begins at 7 p.m., with the main event expected to begin about 11 p.m.
Weights: Golovkin weighed in Friday at 159.6 pounds to 159.4 for Alvarez.
Meaty story line: The fight was originally scheduled for May but postponed after Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol, which he blamed on eating tainted meat in Mexico.
Odds: Golovkin is a slight 7-5 favorite in the scheduled 12-round bout.
How much: The fight is a sellout, but is available on HBO pay-per-view at a cost of $84.95.
Records: Golovkin is 38-0-1 with 34 knockouts, while Alvarez is 49-1-2 with 34 knockouts.
Good pay: Alvarez is guaranteed $5 million to $4 million for Golovkin.
GOLF
Brandt Jobe leads in tour golf’s return to Warwick Hills
GRAND BLANC, Mich.
Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle in tour golf’s return to Warwick Hills and shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge.
Coming off a break since the Senior British Open, Jobe played his first seven holes in 6 under, making the eagle on the par-5 16th.
“I’ve had a lot of weeks off,” Jobe said. “Always expect to come back a little rusty. Today was good, ball-striking was really good, made a few putts, hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens and kind of made it easy on myself.”
A six-time winner on the Japanese tour, he won last year in Iowa for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.
David Skinns leads Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise
BOISE, Idaho
David Skinns birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and the first-round lead Thursday in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.con Tour Finals events.
Fighting for one of 25 PGA Tour cards available in the series, Skinns had nine birdies and two bogeys at Hillcrest Country Club. The 36-year-old Englishman failed to earn any money in the first two events, withdrawing from the first and missing the cut in the second.
—Associated Press
