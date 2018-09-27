PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 42, Aldine 20

Austin Akins 21, Del Valle 14

Copperas Cove 56, Killeen Ellison 23

Cypress Falls 45, Houston Memorial 7

Cypress Springs 37, Cypress Park 30

Denton Guyer 34, Keller Central 13

Euless Trinity 40, Hurst Bell 13

Fort Bend Bush 31, Fort Bend Clements 17

Fort Bend Travis 40, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Garland Sachse 23, Garland Naaman Forest 6

Houston Chavez 29, Houston Westside 22

Keller Timber Creek 14, FW Eaton 6

Klein Collins 30, The Woodlands College Park 0

La Joya Palmview 28, PSJA Southwest 27, OT

Laredo Alexander 30, Laredo Johnson 0

Lewisville Marcus 58, Irving 13

McAllen Memorial 42, Mission 38

PSJA 46, La Joya 25

SA East Central 23, New Braunfels 12

SA Northside O'Connor 42, SA Northside Taft 0

Weslaco 44, Edinburg Economedes 0

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 58, Lubbock Monterey 20

Alice 26, CC Tuloso-Midway 8

Bastrop 19, Pflugerville Weiss 7

Brownsville Memorial 35, Rio Grande City 21

Burleson 44, Arlington Seguin 0

CC Miller 48, Victoria West 22

El Paso Eastlake 30, EP Pebble Hills 28

Frisco Reedy 47, Frisco 20

FW North Side 60, FW Carter-Riverside 17

Houston Austin 30, Baytown Goose Creek 20

Houston Madison 36, Houston Milby 7

Humble 35, Pasadena Memorial 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 34, De Soto 29

Nacogdoches 45, Jacksonville 41

Richmond Foster 34, Galveston Ball 24

West Mesquite 55, Wylie East 36

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 35, Carrollton Ranchview 17

Lake Worth 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14

Shepherd 25, Shelbyville 6

CLASS 1A

White Deer 42, Borden County 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Parish Episcopal 48, Addison Trinity 10

Waco Vanguard 54, Waco Methodist 45

OTHER

Lubbock Home School Titans 62, Whiteface 44

San Antonio Harlan 41, SA McCollum 7

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 28, SA Brackenridge 2

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription