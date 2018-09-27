|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 42, Aldine 20
Austin Akins 21, Del Valle 14
Copperas Cove 56, Killeen Ellison 23
Cypress Falls 45, Houston Memorial 7
Cypress Springs 37, Cypress Park 30
Denton Guyer 34, Keller Central 13
Euless Trinity 40, Hurst Bell 13
Fort Bend Bush 31, Fort Bend Clements 17
Fort Bend Travis 40, Fort Bend Elkins 21
Garland Sachse 23, Garland Naaman Forest 6
Houston Chavez 29, Houston Westside 22
Keller Timber Creek 14, FW Eaton 6
Klein Collins 30, The Woodlands College Park 0
La Joya Palmview 28, PSJA Southwest 27, OT
Laredo Alexander 30, Laredo Johnson 0
Lewisville Marcus 58, Irving 13
McAllen Memorial 42, Mission 38
PSJA 46, La Joya 25
SA East Central 23, New Braunfels 12
SA Northside O'Connor 42, SA Northside Taft 0
Weslaco 44, Edinburg Economedes 0
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 58, Lubbock Monterey 20
Alice 26, CC Tuloso-Midway 8
Bastrop 19, Pflugerville Weiss 7
Brownsville Memorial 35, Rio Grande City 21
Burleson 44, Arlington Seguin 0
CC Miller 48, Victoria West 22
El Paso Eastlake 30, EP Pebble Hills 28
Frisco Reedy 47, Frisco 20
FW North Side 60, FW Carter-Riverside 17
Houston Austin 30, Baytown Goose Creek 20
Houston Madison 36, Houston Milby 7
Humble 35, Pasadena Memorial 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 34, De Soto 29
Nacogdoches 45, Jacksonville 41
Richmond Foster 34, Galveston Ball 24
West Mesquite 55, Wylie East 36
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 35, Carrollton Ranchview 17
Lake Worth 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14
Shepherd 25, Shelbyville 6
|CLASS 1A
White Deer 42, Borden County 20
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Dallas Parish Episcopal 48, Addison Trinity 10
Waco Vanguard 54, Waco Methodist 45
|OTHER
Lubbock Home School Titans 62, Whiteface 44
San Antonio Harlan 41, SA McCollum 7
San Antonio Veterans Memorial 28, SA Brackenridge 2
