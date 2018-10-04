|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 51, Aldine 7
Aldine Nimitz 45, Spring 42
Alief Hastings 35, Richmond George Ranch 20
Arlington 35, FW Paschal 0
Arlington Bowie 34, Arlington Houston 8
Arlington Lamar 56, FW Trimble Tech 0
Austin Bowie 27, Austin Anderson 0
Cypress Falls 14, Cypress Fairbanks 7
Del Valle 51, Austin High 33
Fort Bend Bush 63, Fort Bend Kempner 39
Fort Bend Travis 54, Fort Bend Dulles 51
Galena Park North Shore 59, Houston King 0
Garland Naaman Forest 17, North Garland 0
Garland Rowlett 42, South Garland 20
Houston Strake Jesuit 41, Alief Elsik 21
Humble Atascocita 72, Pasadena South Houston 14
Humble Kingwood 35, Pasadena Memorial 0
Keller Central 31, Byron Nelson 27, OT
Killeen Ellison 37, Killeen Harker Heights 13
Klein 54, Conroe 21
Pflugerville Hendrickson 25, Round Rock Stony Point 3
Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Richardson Berkner 20
Richardson Pearce 63, Richardson 24
Weslaco East 21, Edinburg 0
|CLASS 5A
Austin Lanier 26, Austin William Travis 24
Brownsville Pace 35, La Joya Palmview 14
CC Miller 48, CC Carroll 13
Colleyville Heritage 49, Carrollton Creekview 21
Frisco Independence 35, Frisco Heritage 14
Frisco Reedy 42, Frisco Memorial 6
FW Arlington Heights 16, Granbury 13
Lucas Lovejoy 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 15
Mesquite Poteet 29, Sherman 14
Port Arthur Memorial 50, Baytown Goose Creek 2
SA Houston 28, SA Edison 7
Splendora 50, Houston Kashmere 8
|CLASS 4A
Brownfield 34, San Angelo Lake View 27
Godley 38, Canton 34
Houston Wheatley 52, Worthing 12
Mineral Wells 38, Gonzales 21
|CLASS 3A
East Chambers 57, Hardin 7
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 51, Austin Hyde Park 10
Austin Regents 34, SA Holy Cross 7
SA St. Anthony 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
|OTHER
FW Eaton 30, Keller Fossil Ridge 28
Houston Emery/Weiner School 59, High Island 14
Leander Glenn 36, Pflugerville Weiss 6
San Antonio Harlan 29, SA Harlandale 20
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lubbock Kingdom Prep vs. Afton Patton Springs, ppd
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
