PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 51, Aldine 7

Aldine Nimitz 45, Spring 42

Alief Hastings 35, Richmond George Ranch 20

Arlington 35, FW Paschal 0

Arlington Bowie 34, Arlington Houston 8

Arlington Lamar 56, FW Trimble Tech 0

Austin Bowie 27, Austin Anderson 0

Cypress Falls 14, Cypress Fairbanks 7

Del Valle 51, Austin High 33

Fort Bend Bush 63, Fort Bend Kempner 39

Fort Bend Travis 54, Fort Bend Dulles 51

Galena Park North Shore 59, Houston King 0

Garland Naaman Forest 17, North Garland 0

Garland Rowlett 42, South Garland 20

Houston Strake Jesuit 41, Alief Elsik 21

Humble Atascocita 72, Pasadena South Houston 14

Humble Kingwood 35, Pasadena Memorial 0

Keller Central 31, Byron Nelson 27, OT

Killeen Ellison 37, Killeen Harker Heights 13

Klein 54, Conroe 21

Pflugerville Hendrickson 25, Round Rock Stony Point 3

Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Richardson Berkner 20

Richardson Pearce 63, Richardson 24

Weslaco East 21, Edinburg 0

CLASS 5A

Austin Lanier 26, Austin William Travis 24

Brownsville Pace 35, La Joya Palmview 14

CC Miller 48, CC Carroll 13

Colleyville Heritage 49, Carrollton Creekview 21

Frisco Independence 35, Frisco Heritage 14

Frisco Reedy 42, Frisco Memorial 6

FW Arlington Heights 16, Granbury 13

Lucas Lovejoy 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 15

Mesquite Poteet 29, Sherman 14

Port Arthur Memorial 50, Baytown Goose Creek 2

SA Houston 28, SA Edison 7

Splendora 50, Houston Kashmere 8

CLASS 4A

Brownfield 34, San Angelo Lake View 27

Godley 38, Canton 34

Houston Wheatley 52, Worthing 12

Mineral Wells 38, Gonzales 21

CLASS 3A

East Chambers 57, Hardin 7

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 51, Austin Hyde Park 10

Austin Regents 34, SA Holy Cross 7

SA St. Anthony 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

OTHER

FW Eaton 30, Keller Fossil Ridge 28

Houston Emery/Weiner School 59, High Island 14

Leander Glenn 36, Pflugerville Weiss 6

San Antonio Harlan 29, SA Harlandale 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lubbock Kingdom Prep vs. Afton Patton Springs, ppd

——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription