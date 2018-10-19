|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Allen 43, Dallas Jesuit 14
Arlington 32, Arlington Martin 25
Arlington Bowie 55, FW Trimble Tech 6
Arlington Houston 57, North Crowley 45
Arlington Lamar 59, FW Paschal 0
Austin Anderson 37, Austin High 21
Austin Bowie 49, Austin Akins 28
Austin Vandegrift 21, Round Rock Westwood 12
Beaumont West Brook 44, La Porte 6
Belton 38, Killeen 20
Buda Hays 55, Kyle Lehman 7
Cedar Hill 42, Mansfield Lake Ridge 17
Cibolo Steele 24, New Braunfels 14
Cibolo Steele 24, New Braunfels Canyon 14
Clear Falls 48, Alvin 7
Converse Judson 28, Smithson Valley 0
Coppell 24, Lewisville Marcus 23
Cypress Woods 36, Cypress Springs 7
Dallas Skyline 71, Richardson 32
De Soto 48, Grand Prairie 0
Del Rio 25, Laredo Nixon 22
Denton Guyer 31, Keller 17
Duncanville 49, Richardson Pearce 7
Eagle Pass 27, Laredo United South 10
Edinburg 24, Edinburg Economedes 21
EP Eastwood 32, EP Del Valle 21
Euless Trinity 38, Weatherford 7
Fort Bend Dulles 49, Fort Bend Kempner 13
Fort Bend Hightower 35, Galveston Ball 25
Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Fort Bend Travis 42
Galena Park North Shore 63, Baytown Sterling 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 31, Garland 3
Garland Naaman Forest 45, South Garland 20
Houston Clear Lake 17, League City Clear Creek 14
Houston King 55, Deer Park 48
Houston Memorial 35, Houston Spring Woods 0
Irving MacArthur 50, Irving Nimitz 18
Katy Taylor 28, Katy Mayde Creek 21
Killeen Shoemaker 47, Waco 10
Klein 14, Klein Collins 13
La Joya 20, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
La Joya Palmview 30, PSJA Memorial 22
League City Clear Springs 35, Dickinson 28
Lewisville 61, Irving 10
Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Lewisville Hebron 35
Longview 48, Rockwall-Heath 10
Los Fresnos 37, Brownsville Rivera 7
Lufkin 35, Tomball 24
Mansfield 55, Waxahachie 7
McAllen Memorial 28, McAllen 6
McKinney 17, Plano West 12
Mesquite 24, Tyler Lee 14
Midland 34, Wolfforth Frenship 28
Midland Lee 42, Odessa 7
Montgomery 52, Cleveland 21
New Braunfels Canyon 26, SA East Central 23
Pearland 57, Houston Strake Jesuit 42
Pearland Dawson 33, Richmond George Ranch 14
Plano 41, Plano East 19
PSJA North 41, Mission 31
Richardson Berkner 41, Dallas Molina 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Dallas White 22
Rockwall 44, North Mesquite 10
Round Rock 43, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
SA Churchill 31, SA MacArthur 7
SA Johnson 38, SA South San Antonio 22
SA Northside O'Connor 33, SA Northside Marshall 18
SA Northside Warren 10, SA Northside Taft 7
SA Reagan 23, SA Roosevelt 22
SA Wagner 69, SA Jefferson 0
San Angelo Central 32, N. Richland Hills Richland 28
San Benito 49, Harlingen South 14
Schertz Clemens 49, San Marcos 28
South Grand Prairie 45, Mansfield Summit 24
Southlake Carroll 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 26
The Woodlands 45, Conroe 13
Weslaco 75, Donna North 3
Weslaco East 54, Edinburg North 0
Wylie 42, Garland Rowlett 28
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 28, Amarillo Caprock 12
Aledo 56, Cleburne 20
Amarillo 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Austin LBJ 60, Austin Crockett 0
Azle 47, FW Chisholm Trail 6
Barbers Hill 49, Vidor 34
Bastrop Cedar Creek 25, Pflugerville Weiss 8
Brenham 35, Elgin 20
Brownsville Pace 28, Brownsville Lopez 7
Bryan 42, Cypress Park 7
Bryan Rudder 61, Montgomery Lake Creek 14
Burleson Centennial 42, Waco University 0
Canutillo 42, EP Riverside 18
Canyon Randall 31, Plainview 8
Castroville Medina Valley 48, Uvalde 28
CC Calallen 61, CC Tuloso-Midway 18
CC Miller 28, CC Flour Bluff 21
Clint Horizon 28, EP Hanks 21
College Station 41, Magnolia 38, OT
Colleyville Heritage 63, Carrollton Turner 3
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 61, Victoria East 13
Corsicana 42, Sulphur Springs 28
Crowley 14, FW South Hills 10
Dallas Highland Park 49, Dallas Samuell 0
Denison 56, Frisco 20
Dripping Springs 70, Austin Lanier 0
Edcouch-Elsa 40, Laredo Cigarroa 0
EP Andress 65, EP Jefferson 0
EP Austin 28, EP Bowie 21, OT
EP Burges 41, El Paso 14
EP Chapin 41, El Paso Eastlake 14
EP Parkland 57, EP Ysleta 21
Everman 40, Burleson 35
Forney 44, Ennis 29
Fort Bend Marshall 55, Sharpstown 0
Frisco Reedy 40, Denton Braswell 14
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Independence 20
FW Wyatt 58, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Georgetown 28, Pflugerville 17
Grapevine 56, Carrollton Smith 7
Houston Austin 20, Galena Park 17
Humble 62, Pasadena 7
Hutto 65, Cedar Park 21
Joshua 22, Arlington Seguin 20
Kerrville Tivy 55, SA Memorial 0
Lake Dallas 45, Frisco Memorial 20
Lancaster 78, Dallas Adams 0
Lewisville The Colony 21, Frisco Lone Star 14
Lindale 19, Whitehouse 14
Little Elm 42, Frisco Liberty 9
Lubbock Cooper 27, WF Rider 7
Lubbock Coronado 34, Lubbock Monterey 33
Lucas Lovejoy 49, Princeton 6
Lumberton 48, Livingston 11
Magnolia West 50, Waller 29
Mansfield Legacy 42, Dallas Wilson 6
Marshall 31, Jacksonville 0
McKinney North 52, West Mesquite 37
Mercedes 15, Pharr Valley View 11
Mesquite Poteet 61, Wylie East 21
Mission Sharyland 38, Sharyland Pioneer 37
Mount Pleasant 35, Hallsville 29, 3OT
Nacogdoches 43, Longview Pine Tree 42
Nederland 55, Baytown Lee 21
New Caney 40, Humble Kingwood Park 10
Port Arthur Memorial 48, New Caney Porter 20
Port Lavaca Calhoun 77, Floresville 29
Port Neches-Groves 44, Dayton 37
Red Oak 51, Dallas Adamson 0
Rosenberg Terry 30, Texas City 27
Royse City 31, Greenville 21
SA Alamo Heights 48, Lockhart 14
SA Houston 38, SA Highlands 13
SA Southside 24, Gregory-Portland 21
Saginaw Boswell 25, Granbury 14
Santa Fe 27, Crosby 20
Sherman 27, Texarkana Texas 21
Splendora 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34
Temple 42, Killeen Ellison 18
Tomball Memorial 28, Cypress Lakes 14
Victoria West 56, CC King 14
Wichita Falls 64, Abilene Wylie 22
|CLASS 4A
Aransas Pass 54, Falfurrias 20
Argyle 34, Paris 26
Atlanta 41, Mount Vernon 22
Aubrey 41, Krum 13
Bushland 41, Littlefield 7
Carthage 31, Tyler Chapel Hill 10
Columbus 42, Palacios 7
Crandall 28, Waxahachie Life 7
Crystal City 28, Devine 24
Cuero 55, Llano 16
Diboll 41, Elkhart 14
Fischer Canyon Lake 43, Burnet 0
Fort Stockton 14, Monahans 7
Freeport Brazosport 27, Bay City 26
Gatesville 29, China Spring 25
Giddings 24, Bellville 21, OT
Glen Rose 72, Ferris 23
Gonzales 24, Beeville Jones 13
Graham 35, Bridgeport 17
Henderson 28, Kilgore 7
Hillsboro 54, Venus 6
Hondo 20, Poteet 14
Huffman Hargrave 41, Bridge City 16
Ingleside 34, Orange Grove 20
Iowa Park 28, Vernon 14
Jasper 64, Huntington 0
La Feria 33, Zapata 14
La Grange 14, Caldwell 6
Levelland 52, Borger 14
Liberty 38, Hamshire-Fannett 35
Liberty Hill 55, Lampasas 26
Lorena 33, Salado 13
Mabank 22, Quinlan Ford 14
Melissa 28, Celina 21
Midland Greenwood 49, Snyder 7
Midlothian Heritage 68, Athens 34
Mineral Wells 30, Burkburnett 17
Paris North Lamar 41, Sanger 24
Pearsall 39, Carrizo Springs 16
Port Isabel 46, Progreso 9
Raymondville 27, Rio Hondo 14
Robinson 34, Madisonville 21
Rockport-Fulton 44, CC West Oso 28
Rusk 49, Bullard 12
Sealy 34, El Campo 14
Silsbee 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21
Sinton 20, Robstown 14
Smithville 47, Brookshire Royal 15
Somerset 10, Alice 0
Springtown 75, Decatur 35
Sweetwater 37, Pecos 34
Tatum 29, Winnsboro 0
Taylor 36, Fredericksburg 14
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 28, Longview Spring Hill 20
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14, Gilmer 0
Van 31, Palestine 13
Waco Connally 27, Mexia 26
Waco La Vega 32, Stephenville 15
West Columbia 15, Fulshear 0
WF Hirschi 52, Gainesville 12
Wharton 17, Sweeny 15
Wills Point 42, Brownsboro 14
Wimberley 41, Bandera 38
|CLASS 3A
Altair Rice 40, Boling 7
Anderson-Shiro 28, New Waverly 0
Ballinger 46, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Bishop 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 13
Blanco 52, Comfort 28
Bowie 63, Ponder 21
Boyd 20, Pilot Point 14
Brock 34, Whitesboro 29
Buffalo 37, Blooming Grove 0
Buna 42, Warren 0
Callisburg 33, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Cameron Yoe 35, Little River Academy 16
Canadian 31, Childress 30
Cisco 68, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Clifton 27, Lexington 19
Clyde 41, Early 12
Colorado City 21, Idalou 7
Comanche 28, Millsap 0
Cooper 50, Whitewright 0
Corrigan-Camden 52, Kountze 0
Crockett 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 7
Daingerfield 48, Queen City 0
Danbury 31, Bloomington 6
Dilley 6, Natalia 0
Dublin 46, Rio Vista 12
East Bernard 48, Ganado 23
East Chambers 49, Kirbyville 28
Eastland 44, Breckenridge 41
Edna 76, Luling 0
Farmersville 28, Dallas Lincoln 23
Garrison 41, Beckville 35
George West 63, Mathis 19
Gladewater Sabine 23, New London West Rusk 7
Goliad 44, Vanderbilt Industrial 6
Grand Saline 3, Alba-Golden 2
Grandview 57, Groesbeck 14
Gunter 42, WF City View 0
Hardin 22, Orangefield 20
Hitchcock 50, Hempstead 27
Holliday 38, Henrietta 18
Hughes Springs 26, Hooks 12
Jacksboro 42, Tolar 21
Johnson City 48, Brady 23
Jourdanton 21, Cotulla 17
Kemp 28, Dallas Madison 6
Lago Vista 65, Manor New Tech 6
Lone Oak 20, Howe 12
Marion 42, Karnes City 0
Merkel 38, Bangs 22
Mineola 34, White Oak 26
Newton 65, Hemphill 20
Odem 41, Monte Alto 0
Omaha Pewitt 32, De Kalb 7
Paris Chisum 28, Bells 12
Poth 56, Skidmore-Tynan 14
Rice 45, Corsicana Mildred 22
Rogers 45, Hamilton 6
SA Cole 31, Lytle 3
San Diego 14, Lyford 7
Santa Rosa 56, Banquete 8
Shallowater 59, Muleshoe 9
Slaton 42, Amarillo River Road 6
Spearman 29, Friona 27
Stockdale 23, Nixon-Smiley 12
Sunnyvale 35, Nevada Community 30
Taft 20, CC London 18
Teague 34, McGregor 7
Troup 50, Frankston 6
Troy 21, Rockdale 17
Tulia 32, Dimmitt 0
Van Alstyne 42, Commerce 9
Van Vleck 42, Schulenburg 21
Wall 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 27
Waskom 28, Elysian Fields 26
Whitney 13, West 7
Winona 22, Arp 6
Woodville 52, Anahuac 10
Yoakum 42, Hallettsville 20
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 34, Coahoma 7
Albany 49, Roscoe 6
Anson 42, Coleman 13
Axtell 36, Italy 7
Big Sandy 51, Gladewater Union Grove 6
Bovina 49, Plains 7
Bruni 50, Premont 7
Celeste 28, Valley View 14
Centerville 52, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Charlotte 42, Pettus 14
Christoval 35, Mertzon Irion County 9
Clarksville 32, Overton 12
Cross Plains 25, Baird 6
Cushing 38, Hawkins 12
Dawson 26, Meridian 0
De Leon 42, Valley Mills 21
Eldorado 48, Miles 0
Falls City 66, Runge 19
Farwell 54, Springlake-Earth 12
Granger 38, Bremond 13
Grapeland 26, Lovelady 20
Gruver 65, Booker 6
Hamlin 48, Haskell 7
Harper 33, Sabinal 6
Holland 35, Rosebud-Lott 2
Hubbard 12, Frost 9, OT
Hull-Daisetta 36, Deweyville 14
Iola 41, Chilton 22
La Villa 43, Benavides 16
Leakey 44, Evant 14
Lindsay 65, Olney 6
Mart 62, Wortham 0
Mason 41, Junction 7
Morton 42, Whiteface 40
Mount Enterprise 14, Maud 0
New Deal 62, Floydada 40
Normangee 6, Cayuga 0
Ozona 28, Forsan 20
Panhandle 69, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Perrin-Whitt 67, WF Christian 20
Post 29, Olton 14
Quanah 27, Memphis 14
Refugio 77, Freer 0
Riesel 58, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Rocksprings 26, Menard 7
San Augustine 41, Groveton 14
San Saba 55, Hico 14
Santa Maria 28, Ben Bolt 0
Santo 40, Archer City 12
Saratoga West Hardin 51, Colmesneil 0
Seymour 23, Alvord 0
Shelbyville 44, Pineland West Sabine 42
Shiner 48, Weimar 6
Stamford 49, Winters 30
Stinnett West Texas 42, Sanford-Fritch 8
Stratford 35, Vega 6
Sudan 45, Seagraves 20
Sundown 54, Hale Center 8
Sunray 50, Boys Ranch 6
Tahoka 55, Crosbyton 0
Tenaha 50, Harleton 0
Thorndale 35, Milano 14
Three Rivers 54, Riviera Kaufer 6
Timpson 27, Joaquin 23
Wellington 60, Munday 0
Wheeler 27, Shamrock 14
Windthorst 62, Ranger 7
Wolfe City 21, Bogata Rivercrest 18
Woodsboro 46, Agua Dulce 0
|CLASS 1A
Anton 56, Amherst 44
Aspermont 52, Rotan 6
Balmorhea 46, Claude 0
Benjamin 64, Forestburg 32
Blum 50, Covington 0
Borden County 56, Ackerly Sands 0
Brackett 41, Center Point 25
Brazos Valley 59, Joshua Johnson County 13
Buckholts 35, Fayette County HomeSchool 13
Campbell 0, Muenster 0
Cherokee 63, Lohn 7
Eden 57, Paint Rock 8
Follett 50, Miami 0
Garden City 64, Water Valley 6
Gilmer Union Hill 78, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 6
Groom 58, Hedley 0
Imperial Buena Vista 60, Dell City 12
Ira 56, Spur 38
Knox City 52, Vernon Northside 0
Lamesa Klondike 58, Loraine 12
Lenorah Grady 54, O'Donnell 30
Lorenzo 57, Hart 20
Moran 46, Gustine 24
Nazareth 22, Happy 20
New Home 16, Lockney 6
Newcastle 44, Savoy 13
Paducah 57, Chillicothe 0
Richland Springs 54, Valera Panther Creek 6
Saint Jo 27, Bryson 24
Sterling City 46, Westbrook 0
Throckmorton 30, Bowie Gold-Burg 25
Turkey Valley 70, Lubbock Home School Titans 60
Veribest 52, Bronte 24
Wellman-Union 71, Meadow 26
Whitharral 45, Lazbuddie 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Amarillo San Jacinto 58, Rockwall Heritage 0
Argyle Liberty Christian 41, Midland Christian 34
Austin Regents 44, Austin Hyde Park 12
Austin Veritas 62, Austin Hill Country 12
Bullard Brook Hill 31, Tyler Grace Community 28
Bulverde Bracken 63, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 16
Cedar Hill Trinity 49, McKinney Christian 0
Colleyville Covenant 53, Kennedale Fellowship 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 63, Plano John Paul II 7
Dallas Christian 35, Tyler Gorman 0
Dallas Episcopal 29, Houston Christian 7
Dallas Lakehill 36, Lucas Christian 18
Dallas Parish Episcopal 27, Dallas Bishop Lynch 20
FW All Saints 20, Addison Trinity 7
FW Country Day 41, Casady, Okla. 0
FW Lake Country 47, Founders Classical Academy 6
FW Nazarene 27, Cedar Hill Newman 25
FW Southwest Christian 37, Frisco Legacy Christian 27
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, SA St. Gerard 6
Houston Lutheran South 42, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Houston Northland Christian 14, Bay Area Christian 0
Houston Second Baptist 22, Houston Westbury Christian 8
Houston St. John's 36, Dallas Greenhill 0
Houston St. Pius X 34, Tomball Concordia 14
Houston St. Thomas 28, SA Antonian 14
John Cooper 21, FW Trinity Valley 0
Katy Pope John 20, Beaumont Kelly 12
Lubbock Christian 61, Midland Trinity 0
SA Holy Cross 28, SA Christian 0
SA Texas Military 47, SA Brooks 7
Sherman Texoma 18, Red Oak Ovilla 0
Shiner St. Paul 34, Temple Central Texas 13
The Woodlands Christian 70, Frassati Catholic 15
Tomball Rosehill 7, Woodlands Legacy Prep 0
Tyler All Saints 54, Granbury North Central 51
Waco Vanguard 46, Round Rock Christian 0
|OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 27, Friendswood 19
Arlington Newman 14, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Austin Brentwood 41, Austin St. Michael 7
Austin SPC 19, Arlington Oakridge 15
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 52, Quitman 0
Blanket def. Rising Star , forfeit
Cypress Community Christian 47, Fort Bend Christian 14
FW Brewer 54, Saginaw 18
FW Eaton 31, Keller Central 7
Gholson 34, Abbott 8
Haltom 28, Abilene 14
Houston KIPP Northeast 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Jersey Village 23, Cypress Falls 15
Leander Glenn 35, Georgetown East View 32
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 56, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Logos Prep 70, Katy Faith West 24
Pro-Vision Academy 34, Grand Oaks 21
Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Hidalgo 14
San Antonio Veterans Memorial 49, SA Burbank 14
Waco Methodist 42, Waco Parkview Christian 34
Yates 37, Houston Wheatley 26
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Burkeville vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
Cross Plains vs. Albany, ccd.
Jayton vs. Wilson, ccd.
Lueders-Avoca vs. Haskell Paint Creek, ccd.
Rankin vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, ccd.
Rule vs. Guthrie, ccd.
|Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
