WASHINGTON (AP) — The unemployment rate for Americans of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity fell to 4.4 percent in October, the lowest recorded level for this group since 1973.

A hot labor market and rising wages have helped pull these workers off the unemployment rolls and into jobs. This category comprises people who identify ethnically as Hispanic or Latino and can include all races.

The unemployment rate for workers between ages 16 and 19 fell to 11.9 percent, its lowest point since 1969. The rate for veterans who have served in the armed forces anytime since September 2001 fell to 3.1 percent, near the all-time low of 3 percent set in July.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a total of 250,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7 percent. Average pay rose 3.1 percent over the past 12 months — the fastest year-over-year climb since 2009.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.

Unemployment rate by group:
(Numbers in percentages)October 2018September 2018October 2017
White3.33.33.5
Black6.26.07.3
Asian3.23.53.0
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity*4.44.54.8
Adult men3.53.43.8
Adult women3.43.33.6
Teenagers11.912.813.7
20-24 years old6.86.97.2
25-54 years old3.13.03.4
55 and over2.82.83.1
Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan*3.13.93.6
No high school diploma6.05.56.1
High school graduate4.03.74.3
Some college3.03.23.6
College graduate2.02.02.0
Duration of Unemployment:
Average length (weeks)22.524.025.8
Jobless 6 months or more (pct.)22.522.925.0
*Includes all races
Source: Labor Department

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription