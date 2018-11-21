Holiday Travel
Thanksgiving travel rush gets off to a good start
Thanksgiving travelers got help from favorable weather in most of the U.S Tuesday, but flight delays piled up at airports around the country by day’s end.
Wet and frigid forecasts threaten to make driving more challenging in the next day or two.
By late Tuesday afternoon, fewer than 150 U.S. flights had been canceled — a low number all things considered. But 3,000 flights were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.
The largest number of delays — about 400 — was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where dense fog slowed the pace of departures and arrivals. Flights going to Boston and Newark, New Jersey, were also more likely to be delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. So were flights to San Francisco, where visibility has been reduced due to smoke from the wildfire in Paradise, California.
Driving was difficult in parts of New England. The remnants of a recent snowstorm left messy road conditions across much of the region, and the forecast called for more snow on Wednesday followed by blustery winds and high temperatures in the teens on Thanksgiving Day in northern New England.
Rain, with snow in the higher elevations, could slow traffic Wednesday in much of California, Oregon and Washington.The AAA auto club predicts that 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the highest number since 2005 and about a 5 percent increase over last year. AAA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly.
Looking at a longer, 12-day period, the airline industry trade group Airlines for America predicts that a record 30.6 million people will fly on U.S. carriers, up from 29 million last year. That’s more than 2.5 million per day.
The airline group expects that Wednesday will be the second busiest day of the holiday period behind only Sunday, when many travelers will be returning home.
Travelers should prepare for long lines at airport checkpoints. The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen about 25 million people between Monday and next Monday, an increase of 5 percent over last year.
The airline group’s numbers are bigger because its forecast covers an extra day and it counts connecting passengers again, while TSA only counts those people once when they pass the checkpoint.
TSA says the holiday rush really started last Friday — similar to last year but earlier than in previous years. The Sunday following Thanksgiving is expected to be one of TSA’s 10 busiest days ever.
Politics
Ocasio-Cortez puts trek to Congress online
WASHINGTON
She’s cooked bean soup live and done laundry in public. She narrated much of what she calls “Congress camp” on Capitol Hill. We know what’s in her bank account — less than $7,000 — and what she thinks of reviews of her clothing.
Such intimate details have kept Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s star on the rise since she upset Democratic veteran Joe Crowley in New York’s June primary. By the time she takes her seat in the House on Jan. 3 as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez will have blazed a new, more public trail to Washington and literally shed light on the maze of Capitol Hill.“Guys there are secret underground tunnels between all of these government buildings,” she mock-whispers in one social media post.
The passageways are hardly secret, as she notes — everyone from tourists to reporters and lawmakers jostle through them. But they can be hard to follow, much like the twists and turns of congressional business. So Ocasio-Cortez is posting not just about mundane tasks at home, but also about her life as a congresswoman-elect. And even though her Instagram stories don’t stay online for long, she intends to keep up the posts in an effort to “humanize our government.”
“A lot of times we’ll tune in to cable news or watch what’s going on on TV and all we’re reading about is bills and all we’re reading about is legislation or the political dynamics,” she said Monday night on MSNBC. “But I think it’s really important that we actually show people that government is a real thing, that it’s something that you can be a part of.”
Jurassic Dreams
Texas doctor sues to keep dinosaur skull seized by feds
FORT WORTH, Texas
A doctor in Texas with a passion for paleontology is challenging the federal government after authorities seized a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull from his fossil collection.
Dr. James Godwin argues that the government waited too long to file a forfeiture claim after it seized the Tyrannosaurus bataar skull that authorities say was among several fossils smuggled illegally out of Mongolia.
Federal investigators say the skull was unearthed from the Gobi Desert between 2000 and 2011 and it traded hands several times before it ended up at a Wyoming store, where Godwin acquired it.According to the Dallas Morning News , a judge in Fort Worth heard testimony Tuesday in the case and says he’ll rule at a later date.
— Associated Press
