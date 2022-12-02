WWII US Women In Industry

Women are trained in the Chrysler Corporation’s DeSoto bomber plant to do some of the operations on fuselage assembly work in Detroit, Michigan. Dec. 2, 1942. Here, they rivet the outer shell of a bomb-bay section. Parts and sub-assemblies for these medium bomber sections are made in eight of the corporation’s other plants which formerly built automobiles and trucks. It takes thousands of parts to complete these main sections of each bomber.

 AP/File photo

Today is Friday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2022. There are 29 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History

