BEIJING
The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with the coronavirus that first developed in China and is spreading around the world died in Wuhan on Wednesday. The patient was apparently the first American fatality. The embassy did not identify the person.
The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again Saturday after a brief respite, as the death toll rose to 722 on the mainland and countries around the world enforced stricter measures to contain its spread.
Here is a look at the latest developments:
CRUISE SHIPS QUARANTINED
Cruise ship passengers faced more woe as Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on one quarantined vessel and turned away another. The three are among 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess. They must remain on board for 14 days.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America's Westerdam, won't be allowed into Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was seeking another port, said Overseas Travel Agency official Mie Matsubara.
"We are getting desperate," she said. “We hope we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”
Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday.
Hong Kong has refused to completely seal its border but hopes the quarantine will dissuade travelers from the mainland.
PUSH TO ENSURE FOOD SUPPLY IN QUARANTINE ZONES
China's leaders are trying to keep food flowing to crowded cities despite anti-disease controls and to quell fears of possible shortages and price spikes following panic buying after most access to Wuhan and nearby cities was cut off.
Employees at the Wushang Mart wore masks and protective suits. Customers washed their hands with disinfectant and were checked for the virus's telltale fever, said the manager, who would give only her surname, Lu.
“It is normal for people to worry about supply, but we explain there will be enough,” Lu said by phone.
Food stocks in supermarkets ran low shortly after Beijing imposed travel curbs and extended the Lunar New Year holiday to keep factories, offices and other businesses closed and the public at home in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.
That also kept trucks off the road, disrupting supplies of food to markets, feed to farmers and poultry to slaughterhouses. As the shutdown of Wuhan expanded to cover cities with a total of 60 million people, villagers set up their own roadblocks to keep outsiders and possible infection away.
A Cabinet official acknowledged vegetable supplies were uneven and some “daily necessities” were sold out.
Even getting out to shop is a challenge in some cities that are under almost total quarantine.
Only one member of each household is allowed out each day to shop for food in Hangzhou, an industrial metropolis of 10 million people southwest of Shanghai, and in Huanggang, a city of 1 million near Wuhan.
AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH CLOSE CHINA TIES CAUGHT UNPREPARED
T
he virus has yet to be confirmed in Africa, but global health authorities are increasingly worried about the threat to the continent, where an estimated 1 million Chinese now live, as some health workers warn they are not ready to handle an outbreak.
Countries are racing to take precautions as hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Safeguards include stronger surveillance at ports of entry and improved quarantine and testing measures across Africa, home to 1.2 billion people and some of the world’s weakest systems for detecting and treating disease.
But the effort has been complicated by a critical shortage of testing kits and numerous illnesses that display symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.
“The problem is, even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the whole community,” said Dr. Michel Yao, emergency operations manager in Africa for the World Health Organization.
WHO TO SEND MISSION TO VIRUS-HIT CHINA
The head of the World Health Organization says it received a response from China on Saturday on the dispatch of a WHO-led international mission to the country, where the new virus first emerged.
Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the team leader will leave on Monday or Tuesday and the rest of the experts will follow. Asked whether members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be part of the team, he replied, "We hope so."
Tedros wouldn't immediately name the leader or the rest of the team, or give further details, saying that WHO will “publicize everything as soon as we're ready.”
SINGAPORE RESIDENTS URGED TO ‘STAY CALM’
Singapore's prime minister is urging citizens to stay calm following a wave of panic buying that emptied many supermarket shelves of essential goods after the government raised the risk alert level over a new virus.
Pictures on social media showed people flocking to buy toilet paper, canned food and instant noodles from supermarkets.
In a video posted on social media Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said there was no need to panic because there are ample supplies and, “We are not locking down the city or confining everybody to stay at home.”
He said Singapore last raised the health alert to orange in 2009 during the H1N1 swine flu outbreak and did so again now to step up precautionary measures. He said the city is much better prepared now after dealing with the SARS epidemic in 2003 that killed 33 people in the city-state.
Lee asked citizens to have courage, warning that, “Fear can do more harm than the virus.” He said the “real test is to our social cohesion and psychological resilience.”
Hours after Lee’s message, officials confirmed seven new local cases, including two more citizens who attended a company conference at the Grand Hyatt last month. The meeting was attended by delegates from China. Several participants from Malaysia, South Korea and Britain have also diagnosed with the virus. There are now 40 confirmed cases in the city-state.
161 QUARANTINED IN HONG KING
Hong Kong has quarantined 161 people who arrived from mainland China on Saturday as a new emergency measure to stem the spread of the virus begins.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said nearly 90 percent of those quarantined are Hong Kong citizens. She said 148 are confined at home, 11 at hotels and two at quarantine camps.
The international financial hub has shut many border checkpoints but refused to completely seal its border because it relies on mainland China for food and other goods. It instead imposed a 14-day quarantine starting Saturday on all people arriving from mainland China to dissuade cross-border travel. Workers in logistic services such as truck drivers and flight crews are exempted.
Lam warned Saturday that random checks will be conducted and those who violate the quarantine will face up to six months in jail and a fine.
MORE CASES CONFIRMED IN FRANCE
France has confirmed five additional cases of the new virus spreading from China, including one child.
The announcement Saturday by Health Minister Agnes Buzyn brings the total number of people confirmed with the virus in France to 11.
The new cases were identified in the Alpine resort town of Contamines-Montjoie near Mont Blanc. Buzyn said they appear linked to a British person who stayed there in late January and was later confirmed to have the virus after returning to Britain.
French authorities are working with international partners to trace everyone who was in close contact with the British person and with the newly infected people in France.
The French government has brought hundreds of people from European and African countries back from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Those who stayed in France are in quarantine.
