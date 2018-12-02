BOX OFFICE
‘Ralph’ repeats as No. 1, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ flops in China
NEW YORK
On a typically sleepy post-Thanksgiving weekend in movie theaters, leftovers led the box office and Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” repeated as No. 1 with $25.8 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
The “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel dropped steeply (54 percent) after nearly setting a Thanksgiving record last weekend. But with only one new film in wide release, nothing came close to “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which sends John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman’s video-game characters into cyberspace. In 11 days of release, the $175 million film has cleared $207 million worldwide.
Still going strong in its fourth week of release, Universal’s “The Grinch” came in second with $17.7 million in ticket sales. “The Grinch,” the Illumination animated production with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Christmas curmudgeon, surpassed $200 million domestically and edged in front of last week’s No. 2 film, the “Rocky” sequel “Creed II.”
Like “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” MGM’s boxing drama also slid sizably after a big holiday opening, declining 53 percent. “Creed II,” with Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, took in $16.8 million in its second weekend. It has thus far grossed $81.2 million on a $50 million budget.
The week’s lone new wide release, the Sony Screen Gems horror film “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” opened modestly with $6.5 million. Orion Picture’s “Anna and the Apocalypse,” a well-reviewed indie mash-up — your standard zombie-comedy-musical — debuted in five theaters, with about $50,000 in ticket sales.
“Crazy Rich Asians,” Warner Bros. breakout summer hit, was a dud in China. Warner Bros. said the acclaimed romantic comedy, which earned $173 million domestically, debuted in China with just $1.2 million. John M. Chu’s Singapore-set film, which opened Aug. 14 in the U.S., took months to secure a release date in China, a delay some have attributed to the film’s depiction of extremely wealthy Chinese Singaporeans.
INVESTIGATION
Neil deGrasse Tyson denies sexual misconduct allegations
NEW YORK
Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says he will cooperate fully with an “impartial invest-igation” into allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him.
Patheos.com recently published accounts from two women who say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward them. Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year.
In a Facebook post
Saturday, Tyson denied an accusation that he groped a woman and he denied that he made sexual advances toward a production assistant when he invited her to share wine and cheese at his home. He apologized for making the production assistant feel uncomfortable.
Fox and National Geographic Networks have said they will conduct a thorough investigation.
OBITUARY
Ken Berry, star of sitcom ‘F Troop,’ has died at age 85
BURBANK, California
Ken Berry, an actor and dancer who played the affable and clumsy Capt. Wilton Parmenter in the 1960s sitcom “F Troop,” has died. He was 85.
Berry died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, hospital spokes-woman Patricia Aidem confirmed. The cause of death was not provided by Berry’s family.
“F Troop” was only on from 1965 to 1967 but the show lived on in syndication and the accident-prone Capt. Parmenter became one of Berry’s most well-known roles.After “F Troop,” Berry went on to star in “Mayberry R.F.D.,” a spin-off of “The Andy Griffith Show,” where Berry appeared during the show’s final year.Berry’s co-star in “F Troop,” Larry Storch, said in a Facebook post that his friend’s passing was “devastating.”
“We are at a true loss for words,” the post read. “Ken, we hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain. We miss you already.”
Berry married actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence in 1960. They divorced in 1976 but remained good friends.“I’m feeling so much love and gratitude for the affection and kindness expressed by Ken’s friends and admirers,” Joseph-Lawrence said on her Facebook page. She also expressed gratitude for Susie Walsh, “Ken’s dear partner for the last 26 years, for bringing him laughter and devotion and care.”
Berry’s last television series was “Mama’s Family,” which aired for six seasons beginning in 1983. But “F Troop” was the show that remained closest to Berry’s heart.
“I have never been that happy in my life,” Berry once said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Berry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Kate. The couple’s son, John Kenneth, died in 2016.
— Associated Press
