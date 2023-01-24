If it’s January in Texas, there’s a big pot of chili cooking on more stoves than we can count. If it’s Jan. 25 in Galveston, there’s an enormous pot of chili bubbling at Ball High School in preparation for the annual Rotary Club of Galveston Chili Supper. The chili supper offers dine-in and take-out options, along with options including tamales and an array of home-made and specialty desserts.
“This event is so exciting to us because we get to interact with the public and see a lot of people we don’t see at our meetings or other functions,” Rotary president Cissy Matthews said. “We’ve kept the ticket price at $10 because we want it to be affordable for as many people as possible.”
The chili supper has evolved over the past 45 years, but a few things have remained constant. One is the chili recipe, which has been made in bigger and bigger batches over the years, and changed from being cooked by Rotary Club volunteers to being made by the cafeteria staff at Ball High to maximize consistency and food safety.
Another constant is using the proceeds of the chili supper to benefit the community. “What we raise at the chili supper goes back to the community in local and regional projects that Rotary Club of Galveston supports,” Matthews said. In recent years, the event has benefited Ronald McDonald House, the Grand Kids Festival, the Bryan Museum and provided car seats for UTMB to distribute to new parents and band instruments to Ball High students. Since 1989, more than $700,000 has been awarded by the club’s Galveston Rotary Foundation to support community projects, scholarships and programs.
The club encourages diners to bring their own take-out containers for to-go orders, but also encourages dining in the cafeteria by showcasing Rotary members Jim Galbraith and Jim Bynum as they sing and play guitar during the event.
The chili supper is family friendly, and young diners receive a special bonus, as the Friends of Rosenberg Library will be on hand to give out books. “They’ll have free books for all age groups from preschool to young teens,” Matthews said.
A new twist to the evening’s fundraising is a raffle, with tickets available at the event or by phone. “We haven’t ever had a raffle with the chili supper, and we’ve come up with some terrific prizes,” Matthews said. “The grand prize is a $2,000 gift certificate to Royal Caribbean Cruises.”
Raffle ticket holders will also be eligible for a variety of other prizes, including a 2-night stay at the Grand Galvez Hotel, a barbecue dinner for 20 guests cooked by the Lighthouse Cooking Team, memberships to the Bryan Museum, lessons from Fanfare Academy, gift cards and gift bags from the Daily News. Raffle tickets are $25 or 5 tickets for $100.
The Rotary Club of Galveston annual chili supper happens today, Jan. 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ball High School, 4115 Avenue O. Parking is available in the lots on either side of Avenue O. Chili tickets are $10, and tamales and desserts are also available to purchase. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance by contacting club secretary Ulli Bedelmann at budelmann5910@comcast.net or (409) 939-1224.
