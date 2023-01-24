If it’s January in Texas, there’s a big pot of chili cooking on more stoves than we can count. If it’s Jan. 25 in Galveston, there’s an enormous pot of chili bubbling at Ball High School in preparation for the annual Rotary Club of Galveston Chili Supper. The chili supper offers dine-in and take-out options, along with options including tamales and an array of home-made and specialty desserts.

“This event is so exciting to us because we get to interact with the public and see a lot of people we don’t see at our meetings or other functions,” Rotary president Cissy Matthews said. “We’ve kept the ticket price at $10 because we want it to be affordable for as many people as possible.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

