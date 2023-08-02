Actor and comedian Randall Park (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) makes his cinematic directorial debut with a film that’s reminiscent of early Woody Allen films. “Shortcomings," which debuted at Sundance, stars Justin H. Min (“After Yang”) as a complicated, man-child, drafting his own specific set of problems. More sarcastic than laugh-out-loud funny, the film is adapted from the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine. It’s an entertaining, 90-minute look at the period of life between adolescence and adulthood, where some people stall. If you’ve ever seen a Woody Allen film, starring Wood Allen, as a constantly perplexed character, railing against the woes of society; You will appreciate the delicacy of Min’s performance.

A failed filmmaker who abandoned college for more practical work, Ben (Min) now manages the Berkley Arts Cinema in the Bay Area. He shares an upscale apartment with his girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki), whose wealthy father owns the building. Their relationship hits a major roadblock when he is more interested in watching classic cinema on Blu-ray than coming to bed at night. She calls for a break, and accepts an internship in New York, Ben’s least favorite city. He doesn’t ask her to stay, rather looks at this as an opportunity to date other women, specifically white, blond women. Through social media, Ben furiously discovers Miko also exploring other relationships, but can’t see the hypocrisy of his actions.

