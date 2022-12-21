Fatigue, a sense of feeling tired much or all the time is a common medical complaint practice. It is common and often doggedly hard to find the cause. If you suffer from persistent and severe fatigue, be sure to schedule a visit with your physician to address this problem. Allow plenty of time for them to evaluate it with you. Up to 40 percent of cases of fatigue never get a specific diagnosis.
The latest addition to the many causes of fatigue is Post-Acute COVID Syndrome (PACS), also known as Long COVID. This diagnosis is elusive and must be based on a high degree of suspicion for a patient who has had COVID in recent months. It can even occur in patients who had COVID with no symptoms. A positive COVID test in the past isn’t even a necessary criterion for making the diagnosis. Symptoms usually improve or resolve by 6 months, though some suffer longer.
Treatment is non-specific and supportive. For post COVID fatigue, use energy conservation strategies such as the 4 P's framework, which are also useful for managing chronic pain: Prioritizing, Planning, Pacing, Positioning.
Prioritize tasks that are most important to you, then arrange your day accordingly. Plan your schedule to include breaks and relaxation. Pace the tempo that is right for you and break tasks into smaller pieces. Positioning is adapting your environment and sometimes using assistive aids to lessen your energy expenditure.
Consider your sleep habits. It makes sense if your sleep pattern is poor, perhaps caused by too many stimulants, light at night, worry, eating heavily before bedtime, sleep apnea, or insomnia, that you will feel fatigued during the day. Get a good night’s rest along with refreshing naps during the day.
Rule out depression. Depression leads to lack of energy, poor motivation, and a general malaise that can be interpreted as fatigue. Screening tools such as the PHQ 9 can help identify depression.
Increase your exercise, especially exercise earlier in the day. Exercise stimulates energy by improving muscle tone, increasing oxygen flow, and optimizing cellular functions. However, those with severe PACS fatigue may need to exercise less and participate in structured rehabilitation with skilled pulmonary, physical, and occupational therapists.
If you are overweight, shed some pounds. Carrying that extra weight all day can be a serious drain on your energy.
Consider your diet. Excess sugary foods can affect blood sugar causing it to go up like a rocket and down like a rock causing fatigue. Low intakes of nutritious vegetable and fruits can cause depletion of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.
Manage stress. Relaxation techniques, meditation, deep breathing, and sometimes counseling can help reduce the mental and physical impact of chronic stress. Rediscover the excitement, the dreams, and goals in your life and don’t get stuck with chronic stressors as your dominant emotional drivers.
Consider supplements such as CoEnzyme Q 10, ashwagandha, Vitamin B complex, L-carnitine, ginseng, DHEA, probiotics, digestive enzymes and others in consultation with your physician, nutritionist, or other healthcare professional as these may be useful depending on your clinical picture.
Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is the WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professor of Integrative Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB.
