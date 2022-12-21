Fatigue, a sense of feeling tired much or all the time is a common medical complaint practice. It is common and often doggedly hard to find the cause. If you suffer from persistent and severe fatigue, be sure to schedule a visit with your physician to address this problem. Allow plenty of time for them to evaluate it with you. Up to 40 percent of cases of fatigue never get a specific diagnosis.

The latest addition to the many causes of fatigue is Post-Acute COVID Syndrome (PACS), also known as Long COVID. This diagnosis is elusive and must be based on a high degree of suspicion for a patient who has had COVID in recent months. It can even occur in patients who had COVID with no symptoms. A positive COVID test in the past isn’t even a necessary criterion for making the diagnosis. Symptoms usually improve or resolve by 6 months, though some suffer longer.

Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is the WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professor of Integrative Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB.

