A love and knack for bass fishing could lead to a big-time title and even larger future opportunities for two local high schoolers.
William Bradshaw, of Dickinson, and Mackey Chuoke, of Texas City, competed last weekend in the Texas High School Bass Association’s state bass fishing championship at Lake Sam Rayburn in east Texas.
The two juniors represented their high school, Lutheran South Academy, and more than 200 boats competed at the state tournament.
Bradshaw started competing in bass fishing tournaments two years ago when he was a freshman at Lutheran South and about a year later, recruited Chuoke to be his teammate sophomore year.
“I’ve been fishing all my life, but bass fishing was kind of a new thing for me because I had usually saltwater fished,” Chuoke said. “I thought it would be cool to competitively fish.”
Once Bradshaw started, his father, Eddie Bradshaw, decided to become the team’s head coach as a way to spend more time with his son, even though the vast majority of his angling experience had been on the saltwater side.
“Every time we go, it’s a constant learning process, way more difficult than saltwater,” Eddie Bradshaw said. “A tiny change in temperature or a tiny change in the moon or a tiny change with the rain — they’re very finicky fish.”
The two teammates compliment each other well, as William Bradshaw handles the trolling motor, while Chuoke is in charge of tossing out different lures to find out what the fish are biting.
“I think the first time we placed at Lake Conroe we figured out, ‘Hey, we might be good at this,’” William Bradshaw said.
The team, who both thanked its sponsors for making this year’s run to state possible, had to do well enough at a divisional tournament March 10 and at a regional event April 14 to reach the state finals.
The state tournament was a two-day event, with teams allowed to weigh in their best five bass each day. Each fish submitted has to be at least 14 inches.
“Coming off a practice like we had last weekend, we’re going into it pretty confident,” William Bradshaw said. “Old Captain Ed has got some spots that look like they’re going to be pretty rewarding.”
And while some may not know this, bass fishing is actually a collegiate sport that offers scholarship opportunities. The Galveston County duo said they have garnered some interest from Texas A&M and Auburn.
“It would be awesome to do that in college because I love fishing and to do that competitively at the next level would be pretty cool,” Chuoke said.
