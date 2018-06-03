GALVESTON
Cindy Benzon was all smiles Saturday as she watched 16 wheelchair tennis participants face off on the Ball High Courts.
“This is a great turnout,” the United States Tennis Association-Texas Section’s Tennis Service Representative adaptive/wheelchair coordinator said as the first-ever Land and Sea Adaptive Sports Challenge got into full swing.
It was just one of many success stories at the inaugural event co-hosted by Sea Star Base Galveston, The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation and Houston Adapted Sports Club.
A number of the wheelchair tennis tournament competitors were members of the University of Houston wheelchair tennis team, and team member Jose Arriaga, ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 42 nationwide, brought home the top prize with a winning score of 14.
“It was very fun playing with all the other players,” said Arriaga, a resident of Houston. “But the heat, it made it tough today. I hope to come back next year.”
Houston’s Juan Garcia and Sugar Land’s Samantha Mak finished a tie for second place with an identical score of 12.
Nearby, Houston’s Jeff Bourns, a 1996 graduate of Clear Brook High School, beat Waco’s Eric Schmeltekopf in the standing tennis singles for amputees championship match, 8-6.
Bourns, who owns a No. 4 international ranking on the TAP World Tour Category A, was diagnosed at birth with a congenital birth defect to his right leg, missing his tibia bone.
As a result, Bourns’ leg was amputated at age 2 and then once more above the knee shortly after turning 7.
Bourns, now 36, was determined to play sports despite his physical limitations, including high school tennis as a Clear Brook Wolverine.
“I’ve been on the tour since 2015,” said Bourns, director of North American development for the TAP World Tour. “I’m glad to get the word out (about standing tennis).”
There were also several who participated in an expo of adaptive tennis skills, featuring athletes from Tideway, Sunshine Center and Galveston Independent School District/Special Olympics Texas.
Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation executive director Beep Sullivan was heading the expo.
“The weekend was all about inclusions, having athletes with both intellectual and physical challenges all together bringing about awareness and inclusion in adaptive tennis and sports,” Sullivan said.
“Jeff said we are family now,” Sullivan said. “He hugged me so hard. So many moments.”
The tennis action also featured the conclusion of the 2nd annual Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation Mixed Doubles Tournament.
Liz Castillo and Jeff Dubrow lived up to their No. 1 seed with a 6-1, 6-2 finals victory over Susan Dudek and Dominic Etienne.
“It was a great day of tennis,” Castillo said. “It is so inspiring to witness the work the foundation is doing. We are proud that we had the opportunity to play and support not only this great tournament but the lives that are being changed directly from The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation.”
Earlier, in the semifinals, Castillo and Dubrow defeated Gabby Singleton and Porter Devane, 6-2, 6-1, and Dudek and Etienne squeaked by Sullivan, a last-minute substitute for Nancy Shipman, and Frank Mencacci, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8).
Later, Sullivan and Mencacci beat Singleton and Devane in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-1.
In the consolation final, Heidi Harrison and John Koloen defeated Lydia Miller and David Rassin 8-6.
Meanwhile, over in the wheelchair basketball final played at the Ball High gymnasium, Houston Adaptive Sports Club defeated the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Allied Health Professions in overtime, 52-46.
Many of the adaptive athletes also took part in sailing activities Sunday at Sea Star Base Galveston.
No official racing was held, but “We had at least 20 of our athletes come out,” Sea Star Base Galveston adaptive sports coordinator David Gaston said.
“They will definitely be back for next year’s Sports Challenge, but all of them said they are hoping to be back many times long before then.”
Sullivan herself said she cannot wait until the 2nd annual Land and Sea Adaptive Sports Challenge.
“I was taken back by how appreciative all the athletes and families were for the opportunity to be together and compete,” Sullivan said.
“With every embrace, the question I was asked was, ‘Miss Josephine, will we do this again next year?’ My answer with a smile and tears was, ‘We will. Stay in touch,’” Sullivan said.
