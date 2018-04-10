Galveston County softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 5, Friendswood 1
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek bounced back with a big fifth inning to defeat Friendswood on Tuesday.
A two-base lead-off error mixed in with back-to back singles by Brianna Aranzeta and Pam Richardson (RBI, scoring Lindsey Leistad) gave Clear Creek the early 1-0 lead in the second.
Friendswood tied the game up in the top of the fourth when Lauren Adams smacked a lead-off double to left, and courtesy runner Hannah Canfield later scored on a two-out fielder’s choice bunt RBI grounder by Grace Hahn.
In the bottom of the fifth, the first two Wildcats reached base as Ashley Ramber walked and Madison Petrella hustled out a bunt single, but the next two batters struck out swinging.
However, the next four batters reached base helping Clear Creek to bust the game open by scoring four runs: Leistad (single), Jessica Skladal (RBI single), Loran Salinas (RBI walk) and Aranzeta (two-RBI double)
Friendswood lead-off hitter Tricia Yarotsky collected a game-high three hits.
Lauren Adams (Friendswood) and Aranzeta (Clear Creek) each had two hits.
Clear Creek (8-3 in District 24-6A) travels to Dickinson (2-9), and Friendswood (5-6) hosts Clear Lake (0-11). First pitch for both games will be at 6:30p.m. Friday.
Alvin 9, Dickinson 0 (5 innings)
ALVIN
The Alvin Lady Jackets had two big innings in a run-ruled contest Tuesday night at home.
Things started unraveling for the Lady Gators in the bottom of the third as Ciara Jimenez walked with the bases loaded and Avery Hearn followed smashing a bases-clearing triple, making the score 4-0.
Three straight one-out hits for the Lady Jackets capped by a Hearn two-RBI double started the Alvin walk-off run-rule shortened game.
With two outs, consecutive walks (including an RBI free pass to Grace Coffelt), and an RBI single by Shae Montemayor set up Coffelt to help her Lady Jackets walk off on a steal of home.
Rachel Hertenberger (five shutout innings, three hits, seven strikeouts, three walks) was able to pitch out of many jams as Dickinson could not capitalize on eight runners left on base (five in scoring position) — including second and third with one out in the second, a two-out triple in the fourth by Emily Garcia, and a two on no-out situation in the fifth when Baylee Klingler singled and Dariane Cram walked.
Dickinson (2-9 in District 24-6A) will look to play spoiler as the Lady Gators host Clear Creek (8-3). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 19, Fort Bend Willowridge 0 (4 innings)
HOUSTON
The Lady Tors made quick work Tuesday of the Lady Eagles, who committed nine errors in the game.
Notable scoring came in the second (seven runs) and third (six runs) innings.
Back-to-back RBI hits from Alyssa Morales (double) and Brianna Reyes (single) made the score 8-0 in the third.
Later in the inning, Britaney Shaw blasted a three-run homer to center.
Four consecutive hits by highlighted the third inning: Gabby Prets (double), Grace Smith (two-RBI double), Shaw (RBI single) and Kaila Lee (RBI triple).
Eleven Lady Tors scored at least one run led by Shaw (five RBIs, two hits), Prets, and Lee (two hits, two RBIs), who all scored three runs.
Janae Girouard struck out 10 in her four-inning complete game, and a dropped third strike passed ball and an error accounted for the only two runners allowed on base.
Ball High (7-6 in District 23-5A) will be looking to stay in the playoff hunt as the Lady Tors host Shadow Creek (5-8) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
