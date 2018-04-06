FRIENDSWOOD
Locals will be aplenty when the Region III-6A Tennis Championships rolls around in two weeks.
Four of the five District 24-6A individual titles up for grabs on Friday were claimed by county players, including a double gold showing by the Clear Creek Wildcats.
As predicted, the Wildcats’ Alejandra Lopez won the girls singles, and teammates Clark Crookston and Michael Raji took first in the boys doubles.
Also making their way to the winners’ circle were Clear Falls’ Reed Collier in the boys singles and Clear Springs’ Meagan Chu and Sahar Elchehabi.
All four winners were the No. 1 seeds in their respective events, each earning berths at the regional tournament in Deer Park on April 19-20.
Lopez relinquished just nine games in four rounds, including a 6-1, 6-3 finals victory over Clear Falls’ No. 6-seeded Brissa Mendoza, who also will be making her way to regionals as 24-6A’s runner-up.
After drawing a bye, Lopez beat Clear Falls’ Trinity Rust in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-0, and Friendswood’s No. 5-seeded Mia Gonzalez in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-2.
“Alejandra has been wanting to play singles the last few years and finally got her shot,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “She made the most of it as she played very smart, error-free tennis. Ale’s forehand was on fire all tournament long.”
Mendoza, meantime, bagged a pair of 6-0, 6-0 bagels against Alvin’s Brooke Shotwell and Clear Lake’s No. 3-seeded Taylor Wilson in her first two matches before upsetting Friendswood’s No. 2-seeded Maura Mitchell in the semifinals, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
“Brissa was awesome,” Knights head coach Keller Akin said. “She played with grit the whole tournament and showed a lot of improvement from last year. It was fun to watch.”
Mitchell then won the third-place match against Gonzalez 6-2, 6-0.
Nearby, Collier was dominating his singles bracket, as well, recording two straight 6-0, 6-0 shutouts against Alvin’s Jonathon Molder and Clear Springs’ Kevin Larios before easing past Clear Lake’s No. 4-seeded Anton Borovik in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-1.
Later, in the final, Collier turned in the same result against Clear Brook’s No. 2-seeded Jackson Norfolk.
“Reed played well,” Akin said. “He was focused and took care of business.”
In the boys’ doubles action, Crookston and Raji were equally impressive, preceding a bye with a 6-1, 6-0 romp past Clear Brook’s Joseph Gonzales and Kevin Nguyen in the quarterfinals.
Crookston and Raji followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Friendswood’s No. 5-seeded Race Haas and Alex Wachowicz in the semifinals before defeating Clear Lake’s No. 2-seeded Nicholas Glaze and Nickhil Pant in the final, 6-2, 6-1.
“I thought Michael and Carter performed exceptional throughout the district tournament,” Geise said.
“It was a great moment for Michael after last year’s third-place finish in singles. He’s worked very hard to get back to this spot.”
Haas and Wachowicz eventually wore bronze with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Clear Springs’ No. 6-seeded Nasir Abbasi and Heinzll Unson in the third-place match.
As for the girls’ doubles, Chu and Elchehabi faced their toughest challenge in the final, where they defeated Clear Lake’s No. 2-seeded Samantha Barton and Elizabeth Chiquelin 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
Before that, Chu and Elchehabi received a bye, then blanked Clear Falls’ Angela Hembree and Madison McGaugh in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, before beating Clear Lake’s No. 4-seeded Sabrina Curran and Emily Roberts in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-4.
Clear Creek’s No. 3-seeded Britney Fang and Toni Tacorda defeated Barton and Chiquelin in the third-place match.
Clear Lake’s No. 2-seeded Megan Flores and Brian Qian won the mixed doubles, but Friendswood’s No. 3-seeded Ethan Bui and Quinn Radtke currently are involved in a rain-delayed playback match with Clear Brook’s No. 1-seeded Maria Herrera and Max Pearson for second place.
Play will resume on Monday at Clear Brook High School, with the Mustangs up in the second set, 5-2, 30-0, after dropping the first set.
“We had probably 10 short rain delays, and the last one was a much longer one, over an hour, and still raining when we called it,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
Bui and Radtke’s path to the playback included wins over Clear Falls’ Stephanie Bautista and Ethan Espiritu 6-1, 6-1, and Mustang No. 4-seeded teammates Nina Gonzalez and Noah Smistad in the third-place match, 6-2, 6-0.
