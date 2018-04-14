FIRST TEAM
F- John Scott, sr., Hitchcock
F- Donta Smith, sr., Clear Creek
G- Tramon Mark, so., Dickinson
G- Malik Williams, sr., Dickinson
G- Earnest Triplett, sr., Hitchcock
G- Faite Williams, sr., Clear Springs
G- Alex Dehoyos, sr., Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
Kevin Shinette, sr., Ball High
Marcus Williams, so., Clear Springs
Jalen Wydermyer, jr., Dickinson
Devonta Scott, sr., Hitchcock
Rha’Sean Booker, jr., La Marque
Tee’Shawn Garrett, sr., Texas City
Adrian Sherwood, sr., Texas City
THIRD TEAM
Kyle Burt, jr., Clear Springs
Deuce Guidry, so., Dickinson
Byron Staten, sr., Dickinson
Treveonte Jones, jr., Hitchcock
Edward Robinson, so., La Marque
Jeremy Arvie, so., La Marque
Jacoree Evans, sr., Texas City
HONORABLE MENTION
Tre’Von Hamilton, sr., Ball High
Nick Moore, sr., Ball High
Nate Jackson, sr., Clear Creek
Hunter Smith, jr., Clear Creek
Cam Davis, sr., Clear Falls
Christian Waller, sr., Clear Springs
Terrance Woodson, jr., Clear Springs
Tanner Bandini, sr., Friendswood
Tyger Turner, jr., Hitchcock
Jordan Ivy-Curry, so., La Marque
Willie Johns, so., La Marque
Austin Lamb, jr., Santa Fe
Cisco Silva, sr., Santa Fe
