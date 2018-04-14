FIRST TEAM

F- John Scott, sr., Hitchcock

F- Donta Smith, sr., Clear Creek

G- Tramon Mark, so., Dickinson

G- Malik Williams, sr., Dickinson

G- Earnest Triplett, sr., Hitchcock

G- Faite Williams, sr., Clear Springs

G- Alex Dehoyos, sr., Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

Kevin Shinette, sr., Ball High

Marcus Williams, so., Clear Springs

Jalen Wydermyer, jr., Dickinson

Devonta Scott, sr., Hitchcock

Rha’Sean Booker, jr., La Marque

Tee’Shawn Garrett, sr., Texas City

Adrian Sherwood, sr., Texas City

THIRD TEAM

Kyle Burt, jr., Clear Springs

Deuce Guidry, so., Dickinson

Byron Staten, sr., Dickinson

Treveonte Jones, jr., Hitchcock

Edward Robinson, so., La Marque

Jeremy Arvie, so., La Marque

Jacoree Evans, sr., Texas City

HONORABLE MENTION

Tre’Von Hamilton, sr., Ball High

Nick Moore, sr., Ball High

Nate Jackson, sr., Clear Creek

Hunter Smith, jr., Clear Creek

Cam Davis, sr., Clear Falls

Christian Waller, sr., Clear Springs

Terrance Woodson, jr., Clear Springs

Tanner Bandini, sr., Friendswood

Tyger Turner, jr., Hitchcock

Jordan Ivy-Curry, so., La Marque

Willie Johns, so., La Marque

Austin Lamb, jr., Santa Fe

Cisco Silva, sr., Santa Fe

