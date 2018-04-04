FRIENDSWOOD
Locals are favored in four of the five individual titles up for grabs today and Friday at the District 24-6A Tennis Championships being played at Clear Brook High School.
Clear Falls’ Reed Collier and Clear Creek’s Alejandra Lopez are the top boys and girls singles seeds, respectively, while Clear Creek (Carter Crookston/Michael Raji) and Clear Springs (Meagan Chu/Sahar Elchehabi) are picked to win the two doubles events.
Play begins at 8:30 a.m.
“I was very pleased with how our seed meeting went,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “I believe everything was fairly voted, and Creek has several teams (and players) with good opportunities to reach regionals.”
Along with Lopez, Carter Crookston and Raji, the Wildcats also drew high seeds in the boys singles and their second entry in the boys doubles, as well as in the girls doubles.
Clear Creek’s Clark Crookston is seeded No. 3 in the boys singles, while Griffin Baillargeon and Brice Farine were given the same seed in the boys doubles.
A third No. 3 seed was awarded to the Lady Wildcats’ Britney Fang and Toni Tacorda in the girls doubles.
“Obviously, they have to bring it both days, but I am very hopeful for my seniors (Clark Crookston, Fang, Raji and Tacorda) as they get one last shot at a spot in regionals,” Geise said.
Geise especially is pulling for Clark Crookston, Fang and Tacorda since they have never qualified for regionals in their four years at Clear Creek.
Also seeded in the boys doubles are Friendswood’s Race Haas and Alex Wachowicz at No. 5, and Clear Springs’ Nasir Abbasi and Heinzll Unson at No. 6.
“(Abbasi and Unson) have a chance to advance if they play their best,” Clear Springs co-head coach Gregg Parker said.
Chargers, however, with a legitimate shot to move on in the postseason is Clear Springs’ No. 1-seeded girls doubles team.
“I like their chances if they play well,” Parker said of Chu and Elchehabi. “There are some tough teams like Clear Lake but we have played well the last few tournaments.”
The Chargers’ second girls doubles entry, Alyssa Lumonag and Natalie Osterlund, also is expected to fare well as the No. 6 seed, along with the Mustangs’ Alex Reyes and Linh Van one seed higher at No. 5.
Meanwhile, five of the six players seeded in the girls singles involve locals.
Joining Lopez in the seed picture are Friendswood’s Maura Mitchell at No. 2, Clear Springs’ Allison Ko at No. 4, Friendswood’s Mia Gonzalez at No. 5 and Clear Falls’ Brissa Mendoza at No. 6.
Clear Brook’s Maria Herrera and Max Pearson are the No. 1 seeds in the mixed doubles, while the Mustangs grabbed the Nos. 3 and 4 placements with the respective teams of Ethan Bui/Quinn Radtke and Nina Gonzalez/Noah Smistad.
Rounding out the mixed doubles seeds are the Knights’ Stephanie Bautista and Ethan Espiritu at No. 6.
Friday’s action will include the finals, third-place and playback matches, if necessary.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the Region III-6A Championships at Deer Park High School’s south campus on April 19-20.
