CROSBY
Strong base running, effective execution at the plate and a dominant performance in the circle led the Kingwood Lady Mustangs to a 10-0 run-rule shortened win over the Clear Falls Knights in their one-game Region III-6A quarterfinal series Friday at Crosby.
“I think they came out super strong, and we didn’t come out playing our game, and, at the end of the day, they out-played us and deserved to win,” Clear Falls head coach Kimberly Partin said.
Every time Kingwood lead-off hitter Lauren Kuhrt reached base (1-for-2, two walks) she swiped second base and scored runs — including the walk-off game-winner in the bottom of the fifth inning — thanks to some timely knocks.
Kingwood broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first after Kuhrt drew a lead-off walk and was driven home on an Ashley York (3-for-4, two runs) RBI triple. Haley Lee’s (2-for-2, two runs) RBI bunt single pushed the lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, Kingwood added three more runs on an RBI single by starting pitcher Madison Lindsey, a steal of home plate by Jourdyn Campbell (three hit by pitches, one RBI) and an RBI bunt single by Amanda Cleaver.
A four-run bottom of the fourth put the Lady Mustangs on the cusp of evoking the run, pushing the lead to 9-0. A bunt single was mishandled to help score the first run of the frame score, and after Lee was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Campbell’s third time getting plunked drove in another run. A groundout drove in another run, and a heads-up base-running play scored another run.
Following Kuhrt’s one-out single in the bottom of the fifth, York hit the walk-off with a RBI single to center field.
Clear Falls’ only promising chance to score came when Juli Niedermaier led off the top of the second with a single, and Chloe Jackson got hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. But, a popped-up bunt sandwiched by a pair of strikeouts saw Kingwood escape the jam.
Jackson reached base twice on the hit by pitch and a walk, and the only other Knight to reach base was Shea Hoke on a lead-off fifth-inning single.
Lindsey (five innings, two hits, one walk, four strikeouts) picked up the shutout win.
“One ball game doesn’t define what my kids did this season, and we’ve had a phenomenal season,” Partin said. “My leaders found their feet and rose to the occasion, and everyone else rode with them. It was quite the ride to watch these girls come back from deficits. People said we were down and out, people said we couldn’t and wouldn’t, and then we did. Nothing but great things to say about this special group of kids and what they’ve done this season.”
