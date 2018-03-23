GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors split their doubleheader against the Fort Bend Elkins Knights, losing the first game 10-3 before closing out the night with a 5-1 win on Friday at home.
The Tors moved to 4-2 in District 23-5A while Elkins is also 4-2.
GAME ONE
The Tors committed five errors while giving up 12 hits in their 10-3 loss in game one.
Ball High finished with eight hits.
Dorian Resendez started on the mound for the Knights before Diego Vasquez finished up in the seventh.
The Knights struck first in the second inning with a two-RBI double by Jared Tansiongco.
Shortly after, Camron Yeldell's RBI double made it 3-0 for the Knights.
A wild pitch scored Yeldell before the top of the second inning was over.
Camden Kelly and Branden Colorado scored in the top of the fourth for the Knights to extend their lead.
After Armando Soto got on base with a hit by a pitch, Matthew Benton went in as a courtesy runner. A few wild pitches helped him advance to third in the top of the sixth. Benton added a run to make it 7-0.
An RBI double by Trent Raschke put the Tors on the board in the bottom of the sixth.
A sacrifice by Spencer Addison scored Jayson Rodriguez and Raschke scored on an RBI double by Adam Trevino.
Austin Lawrence took over on the mound in the top of the seventh, but after the Knights loaded the bases, Rodriguez replaced him.
Elkins logged in three more runs before the end of the game.
Dylan Whitehurst started on the mound for the Tors and pitched four innings.
GAME TWO
Part two of the doubleheader was a whole different story for the Tors in their 5-1 win.
The Tors had a much better start to game two, with Lawrence and Edgar Salinas getting on base before Whitehurst's RBI single gave Ball High a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Rodriguez's sacrifice scored Salinas to double the Tors' lead.
Whitehurst came around the bases to make it 3-0.
Salinas used an RBI double to add to the Tors' lead in the second frame.
Yeldell's run ended the Tors' bid for a shutout in the top of the fifth.
Mike Granson's single in the top of the sixth almost led to a Knight run before the Tors' outfield recorded three consecutive outs to keep them ahead.
An error by the Knights allowed Addison to get a single, while Raschke advanced to third base in the bottom of the sixth and Thomas Farmer's RBI single gave the Tors an insurance run.
At the start of the seventh, Keegan Gavin took over on the mound for the Tors in relief of Zane Spence.
Gavin didn't allow a hit in the last inning to preserve the split.
Elkins committed four errors in game two while Ball High had none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.