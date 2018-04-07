Five Santa Fe Indian golfers finished in the top 10 among all scorers to win the 2018 District 23-5A title at Battleground Golf Course in Deer Park last Friday.
Led by Bailey Link, who was the second-place medalist, and teammates Jared Brown, Eric Grady, Todd Penick and Damon Rabon, Santa Fe turned in a two-day team total of 653 to qualify for Region III-5A play by 101 strokes over second place Alvin Shadow Creek.
The Ball High Tors were a single shot behind Shadow Creek, with their third-place finish marking the seventh consecutive year the Tors have just missed moving on to regional competition.
The Santa Fe golfers dominated the all-district first team, which included medalist Vishnu Sadagopan (Shadow Creek), Henry Pavorachit (Fort Bend Elkins), and Link, Brown and Grady. Penick and Rabon made the second team all-district squad, along with Texas City’s Nate Brooks and Ball High’s Bailey Premilelli. Santa Fe’s Camden Greenough was and honorable mention, along with Tors Micah Hanning, Hanson Root and Colin Davidson.
Texas City’s Brooks will compete for individual medals at the regional tournament.
The Region III-5A tournament will be played at LaTorretta Golf and Resort in Conroe later this month.
