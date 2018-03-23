MANVEL
The Santa Fe Indians and Manvel Mavericks split a doubleheader Friday in a pair of key District 23-5A contests.
GAME 1
The Indians’ bats caught fire as they defeated Manvel in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Friday at Manvel High School, 12-8.
The Indians scored in the first inning off an error by the Mavericks’ right fielder Johnathan Jones that brought in Grant Pfaff.
The Mavericks answered right back in the first inning getting two runs of their own. Jones hit a deep RBI single to center field. The next batter, Kane Mendieta, brought in Jones on a single.
The Indians had a massive inning in the second. The scoring began with an RBI single by Tyler Martin. Two batters later, Josh Blankenship launched a grand slam over the left field fence.
The Mavericks added two runs in the second inning. The Mavericks’ Ladarius Owens led off the inning with a triple to left field. Isaiah Benavidez would bring him in two batters from a single. Myles Simmons brought in Benavidez for the last run of the inning.
The Indians added another run in the third inning. Branden Allen led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Andrew Wardup brought him in on an RBI single down the left field line.
The Mavericks added one run in the fourth inning with Jones’ second RBI of the game. This RBI double brought in Simmons, who reached on a hit by pitch.
The Indians added three insurance runs in the sixth inning. The bases were loaded from one single and two walks. The Indians had back-to-back RBI singles by Rome Shubert and Allen. Justin Kirsch reached base on a walk to bring in the final run of the inning.
The Mavericks wouldn’t go away, adding three runs in the sixth inning. Warren Laster hit an RBI triple to bring in Benavidez who led off the inning with a single. The next batter, Simmons, hit an RBI single to bring in Laster. Kane Mendieta brought in the last run on an RBI double.
The Indians extended their lead by two runs in the seventh inning. Martin and Pfaff led off the inning with back-to-back triples. Pfaff’s triple brought in Martin. Shubert brought in Pfaff on an RBI single.
GAME 2
The Mavericks shut out the Indians in Game 2 of their doubleheader, 7-0.
The Indians had five hits in the game, but weren’t able to bring home a run.
The Mavericks scored three runs in the first inning. Laster led off the game with a single and a stolen base. Laster advanced to third on a single by Jones. The Mavericks got three straight RBIs after Jones’ single.
The Mavericks added one run in the fourth inning. Laster led off the inning with a single and stolen base, his second one of the game. Jones brought home Laster on an RBI single to right field.
The Mavericks added four insurance runs in the seventh inning. Damon Fernandez hit a three-run shot to left field. He brought in Mendieta and Jones who both reached base on a single. Walker brought home Owens on an RBI single to right field.
