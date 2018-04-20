Galveston County high school softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 12, Dickinson 4 (6 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
In the final softball game of her Dickinson High School school career, Texas A&M softball signee Baylee Klingler had a memorable night at the plate smashing two lead-off home runs in the first and third innings and added a run-scoring triple in her final at-bat in the sixth.
The other Lady Gator to collect a multi-hit game was Cailyn Peterson. Her homer in the third inning made it 3-0 Dickinson.
But Clear Brook would score nine unanswered runs, including seven in the bottom of the third that was punctuated by a Nicole Petty three-run homer.
Persi Gallegos (two hits, three RBIs) and Jade Dickens (two hits, two RBIs) led the Wolverine offense.
Klingler was also intentionally walked in the game. This was a theme all season, as pitchers respected her power. Klinger totaled 56 at-bats all season and 34 walks.
Alvin 10, Friendswood 5
FRIENDSWOOD
Despite a valiant late comeback attempt, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs dropped their season finale Friday at home to the Alvin Lady Jackets.
Leading 1-0 (thanks to an Avery Hearn run-scoring single in the first), the Lady Jackets had three straight two-out hits from Khori Bolton (RBI single), Mackenzie Savage (RBI double) and Jodie Aguirre (two RBI single) in the top of the fifth to add four runs to their lead.
The first seven Friendswood batters in the sixth aided the Lady Mustangs tie the score.
Back-to-back singles from Reagan Jones and Elizabeth Higgins followed by a Kendall Cross plunking loaded the bases.
K.K. Esparza then delivered an RBI single for Friendswood’s first run of the game.
After Lauren Adams followed with a run-scoring single of her own, Grace Hahn executed a suicide squeeze scoring Cross.
The next batter, Bayleigh Lay, delivered a clutch two-RBI single tying the game at 5-5.
But like Friendswood did in the bottom of the sixth, Alvin responded with five runs in the top of the seventh thanks to the first seven batters reaching base.
Four of the seven reached base via walks, including consecutive RBI walks from Aguirre and Grace Coffelt.
Jones, Esparza, and Lay all had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.
Friendswood (6-8) finished District 24-6A in fifth place.
Other score:
Clear Springs 11, Clear Lake 0
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 15, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (3 innings)
GALVESTON
While the playoffs won’t be in the cards, the Ball High Lady Tors ended their 2018 campaign on a positive note, making short work of Marshall on Friday.
The Lady Tors left little doubt they would be victorious in their season finale, plating 10 runs in the bottom of the first. Kaila Lee, Copely Davis and Gabby Prets each had RBI singles in the big inning, and Britaney Shaw capped off the scoring with a bang, clocking a two-run home run to center field. During Shaw’s at-bat, Prets stole home for a run. The two runs scored on an error, another on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.
Ball High added five runs in the bottom of the second to insure it would be a short night. Prets had an RBI groundout, and a passed ball, a wild pitch and a two-run error accounted for the other runs.
Shaw (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, two runs) and Lee (2-for-2, four stolen bases, two runs, one RBI) had multi-hit games for the Lady Tors.
Santa Fe 10, Alvin Shadow Creek 0 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
Santa Fe used clutch two-out hitting to defeat Shadow Creek in the district finale on Friday night.
Sierra Cothern started the Santa Fe scoring with a bang in the bottom of the second when she smoked a lead-off home run to left.
Later in the inning with the bases loaded and two outs, back-to-back doubles from Ryleigh Mata (bases-clearing) and Morgan Childs pushed the Santa Fe lead up to 5-0.
One-out singles by Morgan Childs and Michelle Owens helped kick start the Lady Indians’ three-run fourth inning.
With two outs, consecutive extra base hits by Destinie Reviere (two-RBI double) and Maggie Childs (RBI triple) provided the scoring punch.
After Juliana Garcia connected on a one-out single in the fifth and advanced to second on a groundout, a run-scoring double by Morgan Childs made the score 9-0.
Morgan Childs then stole third base and scampered home on a fielding error by the right fielder for the walk-off.
Collecting two or more hits for Santa Fe were Morgan Childs (three hits, two runs, two RBIs), Mata (two hits, three RBIs), Maggie Childs (two hits) and Cothern (two hits). Garcia and Reviere (two RBIs) also scored two runs for the Lady Indians.
Maddy Blake picked up the win in the circle by going five complete innings, allowing five hits and striking out three.
The District 23-5A champions Santa Fe (15-1) will tangle with the fourth place District 24-5A team to start their playoff run next week. Information will be finalized at a later date.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.